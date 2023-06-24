Max Verstappen’s Unending Dominance Has Now Even Bored His Dutch Fans

Max Verstappen has been the most dominant driver in F1 for quite some time now. After winning the 2021 and 2022 world titles, he is well on his way to securing yet another crown this campaign. So far this year, he has won six out of eight races, and the way things are going, it seems very likely that he will break his own record of getting the most number of F1 wins in a year (15). However, instead of being proud of Verstappen for being a national hero, Dutch fans themselves aren’t happy with how one-sided things have become.

Advertisement

Verstappen is undoubtedly the best F1 driver to ever come out of The Netherlands. He became their first world champion in 2021 and followed it up with another the very next year. This should ideally leave fans wanting more from Verstappen, but people in Holland have very different feelings.

Advertisement

Dutch racing driver Tim Coronel is now concerned about the fact that there aren’t enough drivers who can challenge Verstappen. The 51-year-old wants more drivers and teams to step up so that F1 as a sport becomes more exciting.

Tim Coronel wants Max Verstappen to face competition from others

Tim Coronel is a racing driver who hails from The Netherlands and competed in several rallying competitions over the years. Currently, Coronel is worried that the only action F1 fans witness is in the midfield, and considers the front of the pack to be very boring. He wants to change the order and wants more fights up front.

“Very nice for Red Bull to tick off that hundredth victory,” he said as quoted by gp33.nl. “For Max also nice to match with that 41st Senna. It was about something. But can I be honest? As an audience I thought it was too easy for Max. I’m waiting for a fight,” said Tim.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1670516092362534912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So far this season, it seems very unlikely that any team can match Red Bull or Verstappen. They are the runaway leaders in the championship standings and hopes for added competition seem bleak. For 2024, fans hope that some other star can finally end the 25-year-old’s dominance.

Advertisement

Verstappen’s dominance can come to a sudden end

Earlier this season, team principal Christian Horner shared his thoughts on Red Bull and Verstappen’s dominance. The 49-year-old insisted that Verstappen’s incredible run can come to an abrupt end at any given time. The unpredictability of F1 means that there can be some unsolvable power units or reliability issues that act as a roadblock.

There was a time when fans were sick and tired of Lewis Hamilton’s dominance. Today, it is something that they all miss dearly because the seven-time champ is struggling to match Verstappen.

Currently, the Dutchman is on top with 195 points in the standings, 69 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.