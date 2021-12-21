The first Dutch Formula E World Champion – Mercedes takes a dig at arch-rivals Red Bull Racing

Mercedes were quick to poke the new Dutch world champion Max Verstappen by posting a picture with the caption “Making History: The First Dutch Motorsport Formula E World Champion”

Nyck de Vries became the first Dutchman to win the ABB Formula E world championship ahead of Max Verstappen who recently won at the Yas Marina Circuit.

De Vries only finished 22nd and 8th in the two races on the Tempelhoff Airport street circuit, but it was enough to win the championship in the electric single-seater series’ eighth season.

He was leading the championship going into the weekend, but after qualifying 19th for the first race, he was on the back foot. Early in the race, he made significant progress, but a puncture caused him to halt, dropping him to 22nd place. De Vries’ championship advantage was reduced to a single point heading into Sunday’s season finale, but the Dutchman’s route to the crown was smoothed after early turmoil for his primary title challengers.

De Vries found himself in the midst of a fierce struggle in the bottom ten, but he survived many scrapes to finish eighth and secure the title.

Max Verstappen on the other hand as well documented, a single-lap shootout between Lewis and Verstappen’s fresh tires paid off as he passed for the lead at turn five to take the place and the win. He won the title in December while Nyck won in August.

Taking a dig, The German racing team was quick to point out how quick their driver was to win the championship despite a major contrast in the schedules of the races.

Both the social media accounts continue to compete against each other and with the drive to survive scheduled to arrive in March 2022, we can scroll to the social media pages for entertainment.