“A lot of things happened which I don’t agree with”: Max Verstappen shares his frustration over being awarded a five second penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen said he is very frustrated with the officiating at the Saudi Arabian GP and added that he disagrees with them.

The inaugural race in Saudi Arabia was eventful, to say the least. We saw two red flags, three standing starts and several instances of a ‘Virtual Safety Car’ throughout the evening.

But, the highlight was yet another colossal tussle between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The two Championship rivals battled for the race win yet again.

This time, it turned into a feistier battle than any we have seen in 2021. On two separate instances, Verstappen left the track to stay ahead or take the lead from Lewis. This led to him being ordered by Red Bull to give the position back.

LAP 38/50 MAX AND LEWIS COLLIDE! Verstappen is instructed to give the place to Hamilton, but they make contact 😱#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QnRaWoaYzP — Formula 1 (@F1) December 5, 2021

Verstappen followed as he slowed down during lap 37, right when Lewis was behind him. The Mercedes driver was caught off guard because he was apparently unaware that he was being given the lead.

This led to Hamilton’s front wing making contact with Verstappen’s rear. The former took damage to his car but could still coast home to a win.

LAP 37/50 Hamilton tries to send one around the outside of Verstappen, but they both go wide!#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KJ0DJ721tj — Formula 1 (@F1) December 5, 2021

The Red Bull driver gave the position back to Hamilton a few laps after the incident occurred. The stewards decided to penalize Verstappen nevertheless. This infuriated both Christian Horner and his driver.

Max Verstappen receives a 5 second time penalty for ‘leaving track to gain advantage’

During the post-race interviews, a frustrated Verstappen shared his thoughts on the evening. “It is what it is. I tried at least. It was quite eventful”. he said. “A lot of things happened which I don’t agree with but it is what it is. I tried on track to give it my all.”

MAX: “It was eventful, a lot of things happened that I don’t fully agree with but it is what it is. “I slowed down, I wanted to let him by, I was on the right but he didn’t want to overtake and we touched. I don’t really understand what happened there”#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bvQyx7CxNW — Formula 1 (@F1) December 5, 2021

Verstappen was fuming at the verdict made by the stewards. According to the Dutchman, the authorities lost control of the race. What happened today is unbelievable, and this sport is more about penalties than racing. For me, this is not Formula 1.” he concluded.

It was a cold podium ceremony from Verstappen’s point of view. The 24-year-old did not applaud Hamilton onto the stage and left without acknowledging either Mercedes drivers or spraying champagne.

