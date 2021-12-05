F1

“A lot of things happened which I don’t agree with”: Max Verstappen shares his frustration over being awarded a five second penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP

"A lot of things happened which I don't agree with": Max Verstappen shares his frustration over being awarded a five second penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I can watch Tom Brady throw a football all day long!": LeBron James is mesmerized by Bucs' QB's elite display of quarterbacking vs. Falcons in NFL Week 13
Next Article
"PJ Washington asked me to stop posting pictures on Instagram": Brittany Renner reveals her side of the whole drama with the Charlotte Hornets star
F1 Latest News
"A lot of things happened which I don't agree with": Max Verstappen shares his frustration over being awarded a five second penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP
“A lot of things happened which I don’t agree with”: Max Verstappen shares his frustration over being awarded a five second penalty for colliding with Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen said he is very frustrated with the officiating at the Saudi Arabian GP…