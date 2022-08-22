“A lot of this are just about money today”- Lando Norris laments removal of $22 million a year circuit from F1 calendar

There are strong rumors about the Belgian GP being removed from the F1 calendar and it’s something Lando Norris is firmly against.

The Belgian GP is one of the most historic races on the calendar. It’s held every year at Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most iconic tracks of all time. However, there have been talks of removing it from the schedule altogether.

F1 is a sport that is growing at a rapid pace. It was already popular, but with the introduction of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, it has become popular in places where it wasn’t before. The United States, for example, will now host three races from next year onwards. On top of that, there are other tracks like Kyalami and Qatar being added to future calendars.

It’s not just Spa-Francorchamps that’s in danger of losing its spot. Circuit Paul Ricard in France and Monaco are also under threat, and F1 drivers are firmly against the removal of these iconic circuits.

Ahead of F1’s return to Belgium this weekend, McLaren superstar Lando Norris shared his thoughts on the matter.

Removing Belgium from the calendar would be shameful, says Lando Norris

Other F1 drivers like 2021 Champion Max Verstappen have expressed their disappointment over F1 considering removing historic tracks from the calendar. Norris became the latest big name to join the list, suggesting that F1 care more about money than history.

The Belgium GP organizers pay F1 $22 million every year. The new races in Las Vegas and Qatar promise F1 more money than that, and it’s something that tempts them to leave the history behind.

“I guess a lot of things are just about money nowadays,” Norris said to Autosport. “That is the issue. It’s a business.” “It’s a shame. (Spa is) one of the coolest circuits of the whole season”.

“It’s a historic race for Formula 1. It’s the same as Monaco, from what I know they don’t even pay and it’s on the calendar. Same with like Monza and stuff. I feel it should always be on for as long as Formula 1 is around.”

F1 returns after a three week summer break this weekend as teams and drivers travel to Spa for the Belgian GP.

