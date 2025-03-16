“A Lovely Touch From Anthony Hamilton”: Lewis’ Dad Lauded for Consoling Isack Hadjar After Heartbreaking Crash in Australia

The Australian GP has been a harsh reminder of how ruthless F1 can be for rookies. On a wet Albert Park circuit, Isack Hadjar lost control of his car and crashed into the wall on the formation lap—gutting for the French-Algerian driver.

Hadjar was going slowly into Turn 1, carefully navigating the slippery surface. Unfortunately, as he got on the throttle, his car touched the white-painted line on the track, causing him to spin into the barriers and damage both his front and rear wings.

Hadjar‘s body language appeared distraught as he stepped out of the car. Though his face was hidden by his helmet, it seemed like he was in tears.

While walking back to the paddock, however, Lewis Hamilton’s dad, Anthony, went over to Hadjar and consoled him—a gesture that struck an emotional chord with many in the F1 community.

“A lovely touch from Anthony Hamilton. Isack is a huge fan of Lewis, and Anthony has just walked down the paddock with his arm around Hadjar giving him some consoling words,” F1 journalist Chris Medland wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In the buildup to the 2025 season, Hadjar had repeatedly expressed his admiration for Hamilton. So, receiving words of consolation from his idol’s father would have meant a great deal to him.

“Anthony Hamilton, Lewis’ father, puts an arm around him and offers some reassuring words. Lovely moment,” ESPN’s Nate Saunders also praised Anthony Hamilton’s gesture.

“God bless Anthony Hamilton,” F1 content creator Josh Revell said, summarizing the general sentiment of the F1 community.

“That’ll mean a ton to Hadjar, clearly very upset. He’ll be back stronger,” F1 journalist Luke Smith added.

Although Hadjar may feel devastated now, he will soon recognize that his F1 journey is just beginning. This was merely an early setback. The 20-year-old has shown tremendous promise in his junior career, narrowly missing out on the F2 title last year, finishing 22.5 points behind champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Thankfully, he will have Hamilton to turn to in the paddock in case he wants advice.

Hamilton is Hadjar’s inspiration

Right after RB confirmed that Hadjar would be driving for them in 2025, an old interview of his resurfaced where he deemed Hamilton to be the GOAT of F1. “Lewis Hamilton’s career is just another level. The numbers are just insane. He’s the GOAT for me. He’s my favorite driver, he inspired me so much,” he stated.

It would be interesting to see whether the seven-time world champion gets in touch with Hadjar after the Australian GP. That would go a long way and motivate Hadjar on a day where he has suffered a terrible heartbreak.

Given he is still young, Hadjar would not want to be too hard on himself for this mistake in Melbourne.