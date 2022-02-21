“Of course we’ve discussed it”– Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz free to fight each other during 2022 season

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are free to fight against each other during the 2022 season as they don’t have a preference.

Ferrari is ready to step into the 2022 season and revealed their new F1-75 last week. The Italian team also took the car out for a 15 km run ahead of the Barcelona tests.

Ferrari has a strong drivers’ lineup in Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The duo brought back Ferrari to the top 3 with a series of effective performances.

Therefore, Ferrari seems to have a promising year ahead. But while coming to the rivalry between the teammates, Ferrari has no guidelines over who will be preferred between the two.

Leclerc recently revealed that the team had discussed it, and so far, the conclusion has been that the two drivers are free to compete against each other.

“Of course we’ve discussed it, I think it was yesterday or two days ago,” Leclerc said following the launch of the Ferrari F1-75 last week. “Yes, we are free to fight.”

“Obviously without taking any stupid risks because we are fighting for the team, and the ultimate goal is to bring the team to the top. But we’ll be free to fight.”

Mattia Binotto is happy with the maturity of Ferrari drivers

Despite Sebastian Vettel and Leclerc being good friends, they had regular run-ins, especially during the 2019 season. But Leclerc and Sainz have managed to avoid it in 2021. This level of understanding makes Mattia Binotto satisfied with the maturity of the two drivers.

“From my point of view, I was very happy to see these two drivers in a fully open, transparent discussion, showing a level of maturity,” Binotto said.

“As we proved last year, they are getting on well together, but it’s not only the way you can see it from outside. When approaching that kind of discussion, it can be very delicate.

“I think that both of them are really showing and proving a fantastic level of maturity, which I’m very happy with.”

