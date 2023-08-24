A Year After Being Consoled by Lewis Hamilton, Anthony Joshua Accepts ‘VIP Treatment’ by Fierce Rival Max Vertstappen’s Garage

After Anthony Joshua’s second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last year, TalkSport reported Lewis Hamilton reaching out to the boxer and showing his support. A year since the incident, The Sun reports Anthony Joshua was seen hanging around the F1 paddock in Zandvoort, getting VIP treatment from Hamilton’s fiercest rival’s team as he also got to visit Max Verstappen’s garage.

After losing his rematch with Usyk, Anthony Joshua was in need of immense support. That’s when Hamilton stepped up and gave the boxer some valuable advice. The driver said he was proud of Joshua’s achievements and advised him to keep his head up and bounce back stronger.

With Joshua’s presence in Zandvoort for the upcoming race, it will not be a surprise if he were to rally in support of his fellow countrymen. However, his presence within the Red Bull camp might be hinting at a potential inclination towards the current world champion.

Anthony Joshua might not rally behind Lewis Hamilton

The latest celebrity sighting in the F1 paddock emerges in the form of British Boxer Anthony Joshua getting VIP treatment in Zandvoort. The boxer roamed about the lanes, posing for the cameras and catching up with his friends. The 29-year-old also visited Max Verstappen’s team garage to get an exclusive peek behind the doors.

Joshua’s presence in the paddock also gave way to the official Instagram account of F1 for posting about the latest happening. They uploaded a series of photos alongside a video with the caption, “Get your gloves ready, @anthonyjoshua is in the paddock.”

Even though Joshua visited the Red Bull camp and received VIP treatment from the Austrian team, The Sun believes he is still there to support 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Given Max Verstappen is easily the most dominant driver on the grid, Joshua visiting his garage out of curiosity isn’t the most absurd thing to do.

Verstappen is on course to make even more history

With the Dutch GP up next, Verstappen will head to the race, knowing it is his home race. As such, the Dutchman will be on the receiving end of the most amount of support he gets anywhere in the world. Given what he is on the verge of achieving, Verstappen will need all the support he can get.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/verstappenews/status/1694668389648576981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Before the mid-season break, Verstappen racked up eight consecutive wins with ease. Should he win the Dutch GP, the 25-year-old will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record for most consecutive wins in F1.

Given Red Bull’s superiority so far, Verstappen winning his 9th consecutive Grand Prix seems almost inevitable. On the other hand, Mercedesamgf1 reports the team is hopeful of turning their fate around, with Toto Wolff saying the restart of the season will present the team with plenty more fight in them.