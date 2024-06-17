mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Receives Massive National Honor After Winning Monaco Grand Prix

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

After years of bad luck and heartbreaks, Charles Leclerc finally stood tall in his home F1 race. The 26-year-old emerged victorious in the 2024 Monaco GP in a comfortable outing and has been showered with love and affection since. Now, he will be the recipient of a prestigious honor in the Principality.

When the Olympic Flame arrives in Monaco later today, Leclerc will get the chance to be a torchbearer for the same. The ceremony will take place at 2:15 PM (local time) which is 8:15 AM (ET).

“We are still buzzing with his historic victory at the Grand-Prix of Monaco,” Radio Monaco wrote on X while announcing the same.

The tradition of the Olympic Flame has been carried out since the early 20th Century. Months before the Olympic games start, it is lit in Olympia, Greece. Then, a torch relay begins which sees the flame travel to several countries, passed on from one person to another person.

After making a round to different places, it has finally reached Monaco, where Leclerc will receive it. He will be its torchbearer, which is a proud moment for him as a Monegasque.

Leclerc was already a national hero before winning the Monaco GP. But the iconic win has raised his stocks tenfold.

Charles Leclerc ended years of heartbreak with Monaco GP win

Years before the Olympic torch relay and Leclerc’s maiden Monaco GP win, his quest for a victory in his home race began. Unfortunately, he couldn’t manage to achieve the same in F2, and then again in F1.

Crashes, engine failures, or strategy goof-ups – something always stood in the way of Leclerc and a Monaco GP win.

Now that he has ended that ‘curse’, the Monegasque can breathe a sigh of relief. The entire Principality of Monaco is ecstatic, which is why they chose Leclerc to be their torchbearer for the Olympic flame.

The 2024 Olympic Games take place in Paris from 26th July to 11th August.

