“Even Christian Horner admits Lewis Hamilton won eight Titles”- F1 Twitter reacts to Puma labeling Mercedes star as eight time World Champion

Lewis Hamilton lost out on the 2021 World Championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton and Verstappen came into the final round of the season level on points. However, a race marred by controversy saw Verstappen win the Title against all odds. The aftermath of the race on the other hand saw Hamilton fans outraged.

Mercedes’ protest and inquiries didn’t change the result but it led to a massive fall out behind the scenes resulting in Michael Masi’s removal from his role as race director.

The season is long over and Verstappen remains Champion, but a large portion of Hamilton fans label this as ‘injustice’, and claim that the 37-year old should have won his eighth World Title in 2021.

Earlier this week, pictures began circulating around Social Media which brought this topic up yet again. A Puma store in Prague, had Hamilton’s picture on display, and below it, “8 time FIA Formula One Drivers Champion” was written.

F1 Twitter reacts to Puma labeling Lewis Hamilton as eight time Champion

This was a welcome sight for fans of the Brit. They believe that Puma recognize the fact that the Title was ‘stolen’ from him last year, and they took it upon themselves to endorse him as an eight time winner.

After losing out on the Title in controversial fashion last season, fans expected Hamilton to be back with Vengeance in 2022. However, both him and Mercedes have had a very slow start to the year. Hamilton in particular is struggling behind his new teammate George Russell, who is 34 points ahead of him.

The 37-year old will be looking to bounce back at next week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

