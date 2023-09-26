A Year After Retirement, Sebastian Vettel Linked With Return to Racing Along With Mick Schumacher

After spending 16 years racing in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel took retirement from the sport and is now focusing on his concerns about the climate. However, ever since his retirement, Vettel has been linked with a return to racing on multiple occasions.

In the latest development, the 4-time world champion has been linked to a return in the sports car world championship in 2026. Recently, there were reports about Mick Schumacher participating in the WEC with Alpine and his reserve driver role at the Mercedes F1 team.

Vettel is reportedly mulling over a proposal from the British Jota team. Furthermore, the report also states that a test with an LMP2 car could take place soon.

Sebastian Vettel reveals nothing is confirmed yet

Following the rumors, Vettel spoke to F1 journalist Michael Schmidt and revealed that nothing about the possible opportunity had been signed or decided yet. He said, “But I have the matter in the back of my mind. I still have time to decide.”

Vettel had previously stated that he is enjoying his time away from Formula 1. The German is often seen working on his other climate-related ventures. And while he is spending his time doing what he loves, he has also not ruled out the possibility of returning to racing.

The opportunity that has been presented to him is a mega offer from the British Jota team, which drives the Porsche 963 hypercars. Following the offer, Vettel said, “If at some point I come to the conclusion that it doesn’t work without racing, then I will drive again.”

Vettel hasn’t ruled out a return to racing

Ever since his retirement, Vettel has said that he has not completely ruled out a return to racing. He explained that he does not want to be seen cutting himself off from the sport.

Present at the Japanese Grand Prix, Vettel was asked about his plans, and he said that while he could say no, he doesn’t want to cut himself out completely. He explained that there are multiple reasons why he retired, and they do worry him still.

But he is also optimistic as he sees other people setting up and dedicating their lives to a certain purpose.