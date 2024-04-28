When NASCAR Driver Got Humbled by Sebastian Vettel for Embarrassing Moment in Front of Michael Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher share a close friendship that goes beyond the F1 track. In the off-season, the German duo often represented their nation at the annual Race of Champions event, where Vettel once humbled a NASCAR driver for playfully embarrassing him in front of his hero.

The NASCAR driver, with cap number 199 asked Schumacher a question about Vettel‘s talent and status as an F1 legend. “So seven for your World Championships. He’s only got two [pointing towards Vettel], so do you think this going to continue on to seven?”

Before Schumacher could answer, Vettel hit back. The then-Red Bull driver didn’t appreciate how the NASCAR driver used the word “just” to refer to his two World Championships. He responded,

“It was a real effort to get to two, you know. Idiot.”

The entire group let out a laugh, but Vettel jumping in to defend himself shows how proud he was of those two World Titles he had won thus far, and deservedly so. The very next year, Vettel would win his third Championship, which would be followed by his fourth and final victory in 2013.

Vettel never reached surpassed Schumacher’s milestones. But, the latter always held him in very high regard, helping him settle into and become one of F1’s best. Now, that Schumacher is unwell and in isolation at home, Vettel takes the same role for his childhood hero’s son, Mick.

Sebastian Vettel’s bond with the Schumachers

Between 2007 and 2012, Vettel and Schumacher won six Race of Champions tournaments, showing just how good they were behind the wheel. Combined, they have 11 World Championships today and are arguably, two of Germany’s greatest athletes of all time.

Unfortunately, Schumacher suffered a tragic skiing accident in 2013 that nearly took his life. Since then, he has been too unwell to make public appearances. For his son Mick who was making his way into F1, it was difficult to not have a mentor in the paddock.

This is where Vettel stepped in. He became a valuable part of Mick’s journey to F1 and even raced alongside him for two seasons in the pinnacle of motorsports (2021 and 2022). Vettel also continued the Schumacher family’s legacy and raced with Mick at the 2021 and 2022 Race of Champions editions.