F1

“According to unanimous legal scholars and case law” – Haas dismiss Uralkali’s demand for return of sponsorship money after Nikita Mazepin sacking

“According to unanimous legal scholars and case law" - Haas dismiss Uralkali's demand for return of sponsorship money after Nikita Mazepin sacking
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I have not yet had such a relationship with my teammate" - Kevin Magnussen thinks Mick Schumacher goes beyond his last name
Next Article
"You could tell, Michael Jordan was still the best in the world!": Tim Hardaway recollects the time when the Chicago Bulls legend came back from retirement
F1 Latest News
"Wanted us to be best friends from day one" - Daniel Ricciardo gives status update on relationship with McLaren teammate Lando Norris after rift shown in Netflix Drive to Survive
“Wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo gives status update on relationship with McLaren teammate Lando Norris after rift shown in Netflix Drive to Survive

“Wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo has thrown fresh…