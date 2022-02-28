“Financially we are okay”– Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner claims they will be alright without Uralkali

Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner reveals that his team has finances to cover up if the income from Uralkali is lost amidst Russia-Ukraine tension.

Amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Haas became the epicentre of the effects to F1 because of its association with Russian company Uralkali.

The owner of Uralkali Dmitry Mazepin sponsors the F1 team, and in exchange, Nikita Mazepin received a seat in Haas for their F1 team. Now, with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Uralkali’s position with the team is in danger.

Mazepin senior is reportedly a close ally to Putin, and several Russian businessmen are under the threat of facing an axe in Europe. A year ago, Haas’ position without Uralkali is in danger and was under the threat of going into administration.

But now, Haas boss Guenther Steiner reveals that his team would be able to manage if they had to withdraw the income from Uralkali. He claims that his team have finances in place.

“Financially we are okay,” said Steiner. “It has no [implication] on the team, how we are running it or how we’re doing, how we planned this season. There are more ways to get the funding so that there’s no issue with that one.”

Gene Haas will have no problem removing Uralkali

Steiner further talks about his team’s decision to remove Uralkali’s name from the livery during the Barcelona testing. According to him, the team owner Gene Haas stands behind the decision.

“There is no issue with that one with him. He stands behind the position, he owns the team so knows what we are doing and knew what we are doing and he supports it,” said Steiner.

Nikita Mazepin is on the verge of getting an axe

With Uralkali’s future with Haas uncertain, there are now doubts over Mazepin’s future with the American team. The International Olympics Committee has also urged to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events. It remains to be seen whether F1 will follow the suit.

Whether it is due to financial issues, logistical problems or pressure from the IOC… It is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine Mazepin racing in F1 at Bahrain this year. — F24 (@Formula24hrs) February 28, 2022

Currently, there are a few candidates who are reported to be suitable candidates for the job in Kannapolis based team. Antonio Giovinazzi is currently a hot favourite candidate to replace Mazepin at Haas, considering Ferrari has the closest link with Haas.

