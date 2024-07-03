Adrian Newey Distances Himself From the Max Verstappen-Lando Norris Crash Saga

The crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris is arguably the hottest topic for discussion among F1 fans and experts recently. The incident has largely divided both sections as debate continues to rage over who to pin the blame on. Exit-bound Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey, however, has distanced himself from the contentious issue.

Taking advantage of a fresh set of medium compound tires, Norris mounted an attack on Verstappen for the race lead. The Briton came close to overtaking the Dutchman in the dying minutes on several occasions.

Verstappen, however, was able to see off the threat until the incident that led to Norris retiring from the race. The reigning champion, meanwhile, could only salvage a P5 finish.

While both drivers pled their innocence post-race, nerves may have settled since. That, as per Newey, should be the right time for them to have a conversation and put the incident behind them. Speaking with Sky Sports F1, Newey said,

“I would imagine Max and Lando probably had a little chat and sorted this. They’re both great lads. They would have sorted out among themselves. And I think it’s just one of those where everybody’s getting a little fractious. But not to allocate blame at all, I think it’s just one of those things. They’re both great drivers and they’ll be fine.”

Newey may have called on Verstappen and Norris to settle the debate among themselves but the FIA delivered a decisive verdict. The stewards, by virtue of a 10-second penalty, held Verstappen responsible for running Norris wide and ultimately causing a collision. The penalty, however, had no impact on the race result as the Red Bull driver had a healthy lead over Nico Hulkenberg in P6.

The penalty widens the gulf between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Verstappen was miffed with the penalty handed by the FIA. As his race engineer let him know about it after he took the chequered flag, Verstappen defended himself by revealing his helplessness in avoiding a collision. Christian Horner, also on the team radio, supported his driver unequivocally.

On the other hand, Norris too was far from happy. In the post-race interview, he called for Verstappen to take ownership of the crash. Else, he would lose respect for him.

The comment came as a shocker as both drivers otherwise share a healthy friendship away from the track. Norris later made another statement regarding his approach to racing. Often called out for holding a pessimistic view before a race, the #4 driver stated he wouldn’t change a thing in his approach.

“That’s how I get the most out of myself. Everyone has to find their own way of maximizing themselves. And this is my way. I don’t really mind if people agree with it or don’t agree with it or like it or not,” he said on the latest episode of Beyond The Grid podcast.