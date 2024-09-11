Adrian Newey Shuts Down Sebastian Vettel’s Comeback Rumors: “He’s Moved on And Enjoying Life”

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 after the 2022 season, but rumors of a comeback have persisted in the paddock. However, Adrian Newey believes Vettel’s return to the sport is unlikely.

Vettel has been strongly linked to a move to Sauber/Audi next year, with rumors gaining traction after the new boss of the Hinwil-based team, Mattia Binotto, hinted that the 37-year-old is on his radar as a potential option for 2025.

This potential move would carry strong commercial appeal, as Audi—a German company—would likely favor having two top German drivers, with Nico Hulkenberg already confirmed. However, Adrian Newey remains skeptical that Vettel will reconsider his decision to retire from racing.

On the High-Performance Podcast, Newey explained, “I don’t know. I can’t see that. He’s enjoying his life. He’s moved on, and doing different things… Fair play to him.”

| Helmut Marko has suggested that Sebastian Vettel is open to making an F1 comeback. Mattia Binotto has spoken about Vettel’s availability. See below:https://t.co/hqhdrqosSE — formula racers (@formularacers_) September 6, 2024

Vettel’s decision to leave F1 came after an underwhelming stint at Aston Martin. The four-time world champion joined the Silverstone-based team in 2021, securing their first podium in Baku that year.

However, things didn’t get much better. With a desire to spend more time with his family, Vettel chose to step away. Despite this, he has frequently expressed how much he misses F1 and the thrill of competition since his retirement.

Newey—Aston Martin’s new Managing Technical Partner—has dismissed chances of Vettel coming back. However, the German driver himself kept that door wide open. Earlier this year, Sky Sports quoted him as saying, “I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.”

When asked what might bring him out of retirement, Vettel responded, “I think it depends on the package.” With Audi entering the sport as a works team, Vettel could be tempted to make a comeback, especially with the 2026 regulations placing significant emphasis on the power unit, which could play to his strengths.