Adrian Newey’s In a Dilemma Regarding His Future: Road Trips or High-Speed Racing?

Adrian Newey announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year, which means he is free to sign for any other outfit in the F1 paddock in 2025. Whether Newey wants to do that, however, remains unknown.

Newey has been in F1 for over three decades without any meaningful break to recharge. So, in 2025, for the first time in a long time, he has the chance to be free. He can travel, do things away from racing, and unwind before making a call on his future. But at the same time, the idea of not getting back to motorsports is also not appealing.

As quoted by The Times he revealed, “I won’t make a quick decision about my future. I need a break to work out if I want to have another go in F1. I also didn’t want to risk going stale.”

He took a road trip with his wife and two dogs which was “great fun” according to him. However, he’s also grown accustomed to the F1 lifestyle. “I’ve become used to the nonstop pressure. If you’re not winning you’re trying to understand why, and if you are winning you are trying to stay there.”

Being a part of the traveling circus has put Newey on a tight schedule, but he insists, “Motorsports has always been in my blood.”

Adrian told you that he was tired and needed a holiday. Thank you @chewtonglen

*fully paid for, including the beer pic.twitter.com/BizoB0mcqt — Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) June 24, 2024

Leaving F1 behind won’t be easy for Newey. However, there might be a part inside him that wants to give the slow-paced life a shot. He can spend much more time with his family, but currently, there appears to be no hint of where he will actually end up.

Newey’s wife mocks presenters for predicting her husband’s future

In the same interview where Newey spoke about his road trip, he revealed that his favorite car was an Aston Martin DB6. For Sky Sports, it was enough to predict that the 65-year-old would end up joining the Silverstone-based outfit.

Newey’s wife Amanda, however, took to X and wrote, “We vacationed at Limewood, owned by Jim Radcliffe, arriving in an Aston Martin styled in a Ferrari blue/silver, wearing “papaya” shorts, for our holiday with Red Bulls to keep us alert.”

As such, Amanda sarcastically included Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and even Red Bull in the foray.

We vacationed at Limewood, owned by Jim Radcliffe, arriving in an Aston Martin styled in a ferrari blue/silver, wearing “papaya” shorts, for our holiday with Red Bulls to keep us alert. pic.twitter.com/eEDYTvC7Rb — Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) July 2, 2024

What it also does is throw all suggestions of his future out of the window. As revealed by Newey himself, nothing is decided. First, he has to make up his mind that he wants to continue.