Adrian Newey’s Wife Falls For “Hawk Tuah” Flag-Waving Hoax: “The World’s Gone Mad”

FIA has been facing immense backlash from the F1 community following the recent swearing row against Max Verstappen. Amid all the criticism, Adrian Newey’s wife Amanda joined the F1 community as she fell for the news about the US GP chequered flag-waving by a hoax Twitter account.

@MSportQuotes, which is a parody F1 account tweeted that the “Hawk Tuah” girl Hailey Welch is set to wave the chequered flag for the US GP. The chequered flag is usually waved by a celebrity or an important personality. Although it was a parody account, Amanda Newey fell for it thinking it was real.

They got Amanda Newey pic.twitter.com/u30eUITuqz — Maximilian (@maxielmybeloved) October 6, 2024

Mrs. Newey was furious at the fact that FIA — who’s been after Verstappen for swearing — is supposedly having Welch wave the chequered flag. She tweeted and pointed out how she could not wait for the F1 commentators to explain who Welch is and what she’s famous for to the younger audience.

Taking a shot at the FIA for the swearing row, she added, “In the meantime, FIA “Drivers can’t swear” so F1 “Let’s get Hayley Welch to wave the flag”. The world has gone nuts”

A fan then replied to Newey’s tweet revealing to her that Motorsport Quotes is a parody account. However, the fan suggested that it was alright that she fell for the hoax news since many people thought that it was real.

Nonetheless, Newey soon realized her mistake in how she reacted to a hoax account and deleted the tweet. However, it was not before the fans took screenshots of the same and uploaded it to Twitter.

She then responded to the fan’s tweet and replied, “Hence why, I asked if it was true. The fact she’s even a thing in society- her new catchphrase must be “Ka-ching you bunch of d*mba***s”. Amid all this chaos, Mrs. Newey did touch upon how the FIA needs to sort out the unnecessary swearing row.

The Verstappen vs FIA swearing controversy

Verstappen swore during the press conference at the Singapore GP and Tom Clarkson asked him to keep his language in check. Soo. The FIA called the Dutchman to their office and handed him community service as a punishment for swearing.

The Dutchman was furious at the FIA’s actions. He mentioned that in every sport the athletes swear when the emotions take over and the adrenaline pumps. However, unlike F1, they don’t have mics on the field or in the arena. So, he asked the FIA to not broadcast the radio calls with expletive language to solve their issue with swearing.

Nonetheless, during the post-race interviews, Verstappen refused to answer any questions or give one-word answers in retaliation towards FIA. He suggested that he might get another penalty or punishment if he spoke. With the US GP still two weeks away, there is a lot of time before the governing body can look to resolve this matter with the reigning champion.