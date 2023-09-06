Lewis Hamilton Blamed for Nyck de Vries, Logan Sargeant’s Plight

The F1 grid has been airtight, especially in a season with a relatively quiet driver market. Seasoned drivers like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton continue to excel, leaving little room for the next great driver. However, even if a rookie finds his way onto the grid, he’d have to hold on for dear life, as exemplified by Nyck de Vries. But, why is this the case?

Ideally, teams would want to grab hold of new talent and phase out older drivers. On one hand, experienced drivers like Alonso and Hamilton bring significant value and top-notch performance to their teams. On the other hand, there is a growing demand for rookies to bring a “wow factor” and provide instant gratification.

With the pressure on rookies to walk in and sweep everybody off their feet on day one, it has been impossible to retain them. De Vries was a shining example, and now, Logan Sargeant is under threat. If we expect everyone to be the next Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, or Max Verstappen– how will the new talent establish themselves in the sport?

Lewis Hamilton set the bar too high

F1 pundit and former racer, Karun Chandhok mused himself to this dilemma. Do we keep the greats and ignore the future? And why is there the need to impress immediately- a nearly impossible ask?

Reading Tony Dodgins’ opinion on the topic for Motorsport Magazine, Chandhok took to Twitter to share his two cents on the situation. “The problem for these guys is that drivers like Lewis, Max & George have raised the bar of expectation for a rookie.”

However, no one did it like Sir Hamilton. “Lewis’ 2007 rookie year remains one of the most remarkable seasons the sport has ever seen.” It would be difficult to argue with Chandhok’s take. Even if Mick Schumacher’s short-lived career is to be analyzed, the meager two years to his name is a grave injustice to the potential he holds.

Thus, rookies deserve a fair shot. There was a reason they were called to join 19 of the best drivers in the world. It’s only fair that they get to prove their place.

Is Logan Sargeant next to face the axe?

After de Vries was given only half a season to make a mark, all eyes turned to Sargeant. Having the largest delta to his teammate, the Williams driver has had his low points in the season- one characterized by a lot of mistakes.

As the saying goes, ‘to err is human’. Team principal James Vowles spells out what is required from the driver if he wishes to continue. “Formula 1 is the pinnacle. It’s a meritocracy. Logan has to keep developing and moving forward. It needs improvements in consistency and the gap to Alex needs to remain the same and shrink over time.”

Natural talent is a rare but important forte in F1. Very few have it and are given the right tools to flaunt it. Thus, with such limited opportunities, what would be the right way to go?