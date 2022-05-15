“It doesn’t make sense”– FIA claims new jewellery rule is not there to target Lewis Hamilton

The new jewellery ban has made the drivers stand against the governing body, with Lewis Hamilton at the forefront, but FIA isn’t targetting him.

In the new regulations updated by the FI, they banned the use of jewellery for drivers while competing in Grand Prix sessions. This decree brought a massive outrage from F1 drivers.

Many were against this situation owing to religious or different beliefs over their jewellery items. Lewis Hamilton, who usually have multiple set of jewellery, was also against it.

During the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton wore three watches, and multiple jewellery items to irk FIA. Many believed that the rule itself was a shot at Hamilton, and his lifestyle.

However, FIA President Ben Sulayem claims that the ban doesn’t specifically target Hamilton. Instead, it has been introduced only to ensure the safety of drivers.

“People say I did what Lewis and Toto wanted by removing Michael Masi,” said Ben Sulayem to DailyMail. “I mean, I do that for them and then I have it in for them – it doesn’t make sense.”

“Lewis saw a doctor in Miami to discuss the jewellery issue – and, guess what, he was a British doctor. I am simply saying the rules are there. It’s not for me to decide the merits of the science – it’s for the medics.”

“I would like Lewis to be a role model, an ambassador, to send the right message to all the young drivers to prevent a tragedy. We should be using him in that good cause,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton would have to follow rules

Sulayem further added that people have questioned the existence of such a rule before. The FIA chief responds that doesn’t make the new order incorrect.

#MiamiGP 🇺🇸: Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton protest the rules the FIA have been stressing over in the past GPs: flame-resistant underwear and a jewellery ban. Both drivers believe that there are more pertinent issues the sport should be focusing on. pic.twitter.com/7Mx6yOIe0F — deni (@fiagirly) May 6, 2022

“I love jewellery, I absolutely love it,” conceded Ben Sulayem. “But in the car there can be no choice. People say they (the rules) haven’t been implemented before. Don’t ask me why not. People can ask the old regime why that is the case.”

When asked about Hamilton further continues to oppose the rule by wearing jewellery on the grid. Sulayem responds that the Briton will have to face the penalties then.

