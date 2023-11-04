Adrian Newey Is Fulfilling Red Bull’s Late Boss’ Wishes by Designing a Submarine as RB19 Touches Sky High Limits of Performance

Red Bull aero God Adrian Newey is now designing a submarine to fulfill the wishes of the team’s late boss, Dietrich Mateschitz. The Briton is now focused on his latest project after he produced arguably the most dominant car ever seen in F1 history, the RB19.

According to RBR Daily, Mateschitz was keen to have a submarine to move around his private island. Newey in his most recent interview with Telegraph Sport stated that it is a “shame” that the late Austrian will not have the opportunity to see the submarine.

“It’s a great shame he won’t get to see it completed,” said Newey. When asked if he will get in that submarine, the 64-year-old hilariously replied with a laugh, “That’s the acid test isn’t it! Umm, I’ll get in it“.

Newey, who has been the architect of some of Red Bull’s biggest projects, will not be in attendance at the Sao Paulo GP. Instead, he will be driving a GT40 with Ford boss Jim Farley at Daytona.

Adrian Newey has developed several championship-winning cars

Adrian Newey is one of the most successful aerodynamicists in F1 as his cars have won a total of 25 championships (12 Constructors and 13 Drivers). Prior to achieving success at Red Bull, the 64-year-old made his name with Williams during the 1990s.

Newey helped Williams win a total of five Constructors’ Championships in six seasons before helping McLaren win a Constructors’ title in 1998. The Briton has now carried over the same form to Red Bull, who have now won six Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ titles. While Newey has developed several championship-winning cars, none may have been as dominant as the RB19.

Red Bull have utterly dominated the 2023 season as they have won 18 of the 19 races so far, with Max Verstappen winning 16 of them. If Red Bull’s domination in 2023 was not enough, Newey’s recent comments in a conversation with Eddie Jordan are going to worry the rest of the paddock even more.

Jordan revealed on one of the episodes of the Formula for Success podcast that after the conversation he had with Newey, the 64-year-old told him that it is unlikely any team will be able to catch up with Red Bull considering the “evolution” they have been witnessing at the moment.