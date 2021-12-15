“Red Bull did nothing wrong”– F1 World Champion Max Verstappen comments on the controversial season finale end

Max Verstappen claims the drama surrounding the safety car restart in Abu Dhabi hasn’t ruined his Formula One world title victory because he believes Red Bull did nothing wrong.

After the restart on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen overtook arch-rival, Lewis Hamilton, to become the new Formula 1 World Champion.

However, Mercedes filed a post-race protest against the incident claiming the FIA’s handling of the restart, which looked to violate its own rules, was rejected by the FIA stewards.

By asserting that F1 race director Michael Masi has absolute control over the use of the safety car, which transcends particular rules, the German manufacturer remains dissatisfied, according to a rebuttal statement made by the FIA.

We were still happy and enjoying it – Max Verstappen comments on the celebration

The Dutch champion was asked if the protest and appeal drama had tarnished his title victory. He said: “No, I mean, it’s pretty typical looking at the season that it happens.”

“It is what it is. I mean, we were still happy and enjoying it. And we, as a team, didn’t do anything wrong.

“We raced when there was a green light and green flag, so we went for it and we did it on track.”

Max on the dedication to compete at Mercedes’s level

The number 33 accepts that Mercedes were a far better team throughout the season and how important it was for his team to improve their level on and off the track. In an interview, he stated the below:

“It’s been, of course, a tough season,” he said. “We had definitely some dominant races, but also in general, I think Mercedes was a stronger team.

“But it’s been a delightful battle, having two teams fighting and pushing flat out to the end.

“Of course, at times you think, this might not be it. We might not hang on until the end. But there are always surprises.

“Some races I think we have won which we shouldn’t. But then also I had quite a bit of bad luck, of course, with the tire getting taken out [in Baku] and this kind of thing.

“So we lost also saw a lot of points by that. But all in all, it’s been intense but a crazy season.”

Team Red Bull ends the season-high with the driver’s championship and will be looking to capture the Constructors championship with the new regulations next season.