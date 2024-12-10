After $18M Loss on Constructors’ Title Defeat, Red Bull Staring at Another $16M Setback

By scoring only 45 points in the last 16 races, Sergio Perez undoubtedly cost Red Bull the Constructors’ championship this season. The large deficit in his performance relative to Max Verstappen made the Austrian team finish only third, which resulted in an $18 million loss in prize money. Now, owing to the possibility of his sacking, Perez could further damage Red Bull’s pockets with a severance pay-off.

Nico Rosberg brought this up in a recent conversation with Sky Sports that the Mexican driver could ask for $16 million to leave the Milton Keynes-based outfit. “All the rumors suggest that he’s (Perez’s) on his way out, but he hasn’t confirmed it yet because he does have a contract apparently for next year,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“And we’ve heard rumors it’s around 16 million there at play. He wants his money at least, so he’s not going to go away that easily”.

Rosberg adds that Perez and Red Bull’s lawyers are currently having discussions, following which the Milton Keynes-based outfit will make their decision on the 34-year-old’s future.

What is pertinent to note is that if Red Bull does part ways with Perez, they could lose a lot more because of the sponsorship money the Mexican helps bring to the team because of his massive popularity in Latin America.

Red Bull very much understand the same, which is why they perhaps retained Perez for so long compared to his predecessors. However, the on-track performance loss that Red Bull are now suffering with may push them to make the tough decision.

Verstappen continues to support Perez

Despite starting the season on a promising note, Perez fell back massively relative to Verstappen’s pace as the season progressed. The Dutchman won nine races this year en route to his fourth consecutive championship, while Perez — except for the handful of podiums in the initial races — only managed to finish P8 in the standings and failed to win any Grand Prix.

Despite knowing that Perez has not been on his level, it is Verstappen who continues to back him. When asked after the season finale in Abu Dhabi if he sympathizes with Perez’s struggles this season, the 27-year-old replied, “I do”.

Since Verstappen works with Perez week in and week out, he believes “people have been very harsh on him”. Although there are some race weekends that Verstappen acknowledges Perez could have done better, he believes the 34-year-old is “not an idiot“.

Instead of blaming Perez for his struggles this season, Verstappen pinned the blame on the RB20, referring to it as being “very difficult to drive”. Verstappen expressing his support for Perez is nothing new, though.

However, many believe that the Dutchman has an ulterior motive for supporting Perez. Earlier in the season when Red Bull were contemplating parting ways with Perez, reports claimed that it was Verstappen’s camp that supported the Mexican driver because they see him as the perfect number two, who will not be a threat to the Dutchman.