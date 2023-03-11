After “3 Red Bull Cars On The Podium” Remark, Christian Horner Asserts Trend To Continue

Max Verstappen delivered Christian Horner a victory at the 2023 season opener in Bahrain. He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez who made it a 1-2 finish for Red Bull, the first time the team achieved the feat at an opening race weekend.

The Red Bull duo were followed by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin who surprised the crowds with his pace. The AMR23 showed much superior performance than Ferrari and Mercedes.

There seems to be some level of resemblance between the Rb19 and AMR23. Post-race, Perez joked that it was good to see 3 Red Bull cars on the podium.

While Horner remarked that it was flattering to see a competitor replicating Red Bull’s concept, the Red Bull boss claims sooner or later, all teams must resort to doing the same.

Christian Horner predicts more teams might copy Red Bull’s concept

Christian Horner congratulated Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin on grabbing the podium on Sunday. But he quickly pointed out how Aston Martin benefitted by copying Red Bull’s design concept.

Aston Martin is a customer team of Mercedes. The AMR23 uses a Mercedes power unit, rear suspension, gearbox and other parts. But the team still managed to beat both Mercedes cars with ease. The Silverstone-based team have normally followed a similar style as the Silver Arrows.

But this year, they have taken a huge stride in their car development. The AMR23’s development was chaired by former Red Bull head of aerodynamics chief Dan Fallows, which could explain why the car resembles the concept of RB19.

Ninety-nine podiums with five different teams 💪 Renault 41 (🥇x17, 🥈x15, 🥉x9)

McLaren 12 (🥇x4, 🥈x4, 🥉x4)

Ferrari 44 (🥇x11, 🥈x18, 🥉x15)

Alpine 1 (🥉)

Aston Martin 1 (🥉)#F1 @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/Ubwm96lgmp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 6, 2023

The Red Bull boss pointed out that going forward, more teams will adopt Red Bull’s design philosophies. Even their title rivals, Mercedes and Ferrari, will be forced to do so.

Horner claimed, “The operating windows on these cars are extremely small. And the top three teams all appear to want to create their unique concepts.” He added, “One team applied our concept and made huge progress. So I assume it will eventually converge over the course of a season.”

Aston Martin boss denies copying claims

While Christian Horner implied the Aston Martin to be a “Green Red Bull,” the others denied it. Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack vehemently denied commenting on the subject when asked.

“We do not want to go into any war of words,” he said. Krack believes there is still a substantial gap between them and Red Bull so there is no point arguing.

He added, “We are fighting here with teams that are used to driving on the front. They are used to high-intensity development. So I think again, let’s be respectful and humble and see how it continues.”

As for the first race, it looks like Aston Martin might have the 3rd or 4th best car on the grid. And if the team continues with their aggressive development targets, we might see Alonso on the top step of the podium soon.

