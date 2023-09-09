After 5 Championships With Red Bull, Christian Horner Opens Up on Leading the Charge in Another Team

Christian Horner is a rare breed in Formula One. Not only is he the longest-serving team principal in the sport, he is also one of the most successful. Since taking over Red Bull Racing, he has led the team to 5 constructors championships and six drivers championships. Horner has also overseen the sport’s most experienced drivers, such as Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen. Despite the possibility of taking his expertise somewhere else, Horner remains steadfast in his dedication to the team he helped build from scratch.

The culture that Christian Horner has created at Red Bull is of competition and passion. Horner has also created a sense of camaraderie within the group, where everyone is valued and respected. Horner stated, “In my perspective, if you find joy in your work, you will perform at a higher level.” during mind set win podcast.

Christian Horner opens up on switching teams

Horner’s love for Red Bull is evident in his words and actions, as he also revealed the same in an interview with Planet F1. The Red Bull team principal repeatedly expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the energy drink company, which gave him the opportunity to manage his own Formula One team at the age of 31. Horner praised Mateschitz’s vision and support for giving him the freedom and resources to manage his ambitions.

The Red Bull chief also said that he has no desire to switch teams, even if he was offered more money or prestige by another manufacturer.

Horner also added, “I am very happy where I am. I have a great relationship with Dietrich and with Red Bull. I enjoy working with the people that I work with. I enjoy the challenge that we have. I don’t see any reason to change that.”

The Briton made it clear that he will be on the grid as long as he “feel motivated and capable”.

Horner made Red Bull a Formula 1 powerhouse

The success of RedBull’s Formula 1 team is not the only reason, which is keeping Horner motivated to stay on the grid. In the same interview, he revealed that he likes to take on the challenges and responsibilities that come with leading a rapidly growing team.

The 49-year-old also added that he loved the growth of the team saying, “We were in two buildings at that time, now we’re in 18. I don’t think anybody could have envisaged the growth and the success that we’ve managed to achieve.”

The Red Bull principal does not shirk away from responsibilities. Unlike some teams that divide up leadership roles, Horner takes on multiple responsibilities as team principal and CEO. Not only does he manage the track team, but he also heads the Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Advanced Technology divisions.