David Croft Bets $6.5 on Kimi Antonelli Against Max Verstappen to Replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s shocking decision to move to Ferrari in 2025 is likely to trigger an interesting silly season this year. Most eyes are likely going to be on Mercedes to see who they choose as the seven-time champion’s replacement. The two names that have come up most often are 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli and three-time champion Max Verstappen. When veteran F1 expert David Croft was asked to choose his pick between the two, he bet 10AU$ ($6.5) that Antonelli would most likely be Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s choice as Hamilton’s replacement.

While speaking to Fox Sports Australia in a recent interview, Croft said, “Here is 10AU$ on the table, they (Mercedes) go with Andrea Kimi Antonelli for next season”. Croft then added that while Verstappen also is a plausible choice for the Silver Arrows, he yet believes Antonelli would be the favorite because the Dutchman is unlikely to give up “the best seat in the house”.

Although many experts have tipped Andrea Kimi Antonelli to race in F1 at some point in the future, the Italian became one of the experts’ favorite choices to claim a seat in 2025 after Hamilton announced his sudden departure from Mercedes next year. The Silver Arrows seem to be grooming Kimi Antonelli well as they helped the 17-year-old Italian get a drive in F2 this year.

When it comes to Max Verstappen, his name came up in the conversation amid the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull. Ever since the saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner came to light, there have been speculations that the 26-year-old Dutchman could leave the team.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Ever since the “inappropriate behavior” controversy involving Christian Horner came to light, Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, launched a scathing criticism against the Briton. The 52-year-old claimed that Red Bull should have sacked Horner because the controversy surrounding the Briton would also damage the reputation of the Austrian side.

This saga then escalated after reports emerged that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had alleged involvement in compromising Horner by leaking confidential information to members of the press. Once such reports emerged, Marko himself claimed that there was a possibility that Red Bull could suspend him.

Because of Marko’s alleged involvement in the controversy, rumors then also emerged that the 80-year-old could leave the team. Since Max Verstappen has a close relationship with Marko, reports then also emerged that the Dutchman could follow the Red Bull advisor on the way out.

Amid rumors that Verstappen could become available for 2025 and beyond, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also teased the idea that his side would be keen to sign the 26-year-old. Irrespective of who Wolff signs, the second seat at Mercedes is likely to be the most coveted for the rest of this season.