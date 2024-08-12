“What Contract Are You On?”: Alex Albon Was Once Astonished by Fellow F1 Driver’s Luxurious Wish

Ahead of the Monaco GP, Alex Albon shared an amusing story about a conversation he had with a fellow F1 driver on ‘The Fast and The Curious’ podcast. Albon revealed that he was astonished when this driver — who he didn’t name — planned to buy another yacht.

Albon said, “I was speaking to a driver the other day and he was talking to me about how he’s going to get a yacht. And then he told me that that yacht’s too big and he needs a more daily yacht.”

Taken aback by the extravagance, Albon humorously responded, “What contract are you on?“. The Thai driver even reminded the driver of how ridiculous he sounded. The conversation highlights the luxurious lifestyle that some F1 drivers lead, particularly in places like Monaco — where owning a yacht is almost a status symbol.

Being the home of the most glamorous Grand Prix, Monaco has long been synonymous with wealth and luxury. It’s not uncommon for drivers and team members to spend their downtime on luxurious yachts, especially during the Monaco GP weekend.

However, Albon, known for his simplicity, took a lighthearted approach to the topic.

Albon joked about breaking the yacht trend

When Christian Hewgill jokingly suggested renting a small boat just to have something in the harbor, Albon ran with the idea. He joked about getting a swan-shaped pedal boat and making a grand entrance among the massive yachts.

Albon hilariously painted a picture of him drifting away on a swan boat along the French Riviera. “Sunday morning, I want to make an entrance to myself coming in on my Swan Swan pedal boat. The tide’s too strong and I can’t out-pedal the tide, and I just get taken off to Cannes,” said the 28-year-old.

Several current and former F1 drivers own expensive yachts including names like David Coulthard, Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Eddie Irvine, etc. Therefore, it’s not at all odd for an F1 driver to plan to buy such an extravagant thing.