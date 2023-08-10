After Being Baptized By Lewis Hamilton Himself, George Russell Takes the Next Step in Conquering His Greatest Fear

The Mercedes team members seem to be having an eventful summer break. First, team principal Toto Wolff injured himself while riding a bike. Soon after, Lewis Hamilton seemed to enjoy his time while diving. And now it seems it is George Russell’s turn. The 25-year-old recently attempted to take a leaf out of his Mercedes teammate’s book by trying to face his fear of pulling out stunts in the water.

Hamilton was perhaps Russell’s inspiration to carry out some water stunts as the 38-year-old once challenged his Mercedes teammate to try skydiving. Hamilton challenged Russell to the same soon after he convinced the 25-year-old to go surfing with him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1513959573316685836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Russell may have not skydived yet, he perhaps did manage to face one of his biggest fears. The young Briton recently put out a Tweet, where he explained how he is not the most comfortable in water.

George Russell takes inspiration from Lewis Hamilton to go outside his “comfort zone“

Despite being fearless at driving at 200 mph, George Russell has admitted to having some apprehensions. The 25-year-old opened up on the same after recently trying his hand at surfing and some other water stunts, just a few days after Lewis Hamilton seemed at ease in the water.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvp4vQgyAJ5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While Hamilton seemed relaxed in the water, Russell admitted that he needed to put in effort to go outside his “comfort zone“. The 25-year-old then stated that while he did get a few “bruises” as a result, they were all worth it as he got the opportunity to try “some new things“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgeRussell63/status/1689269524627881984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this is not the first time that Russell has taken part in an activity that most people might term risky. Earlier this year, the former Williams driver also tried his hand at flying a fighter jet.

George Russell called flying a fighter jet “an experience of a lifetime“

Ahead of this year’s British Grand Prix, George Russell visited RAF Coningsby to visit the Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon team that is responsible for ensuring the safety of UK’s airspace. After his visit, the 25-year-old explained how it was an honor for him to join one of the RAF team members in flying one of their fighter jets.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgeRussell63/status/1676501308801515520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Russell called it “an experience of a lifetime” and praised the people for their “teamwork” and “camaraderie“. While the British driver was all praises for the RAF team, what seemed most impressive was the way the 25-year-old seemed at ease while driving the fighter jet.

Considering the activities that Russell has taken part in, it is fair to say that he is not afraid to take on a challenge even though at times he may have his reservations regarding the same.