Lando Norris’ One Quality Is Managing to Keep Oscar Piastri’s ‘Rising Threat’ Under the Lid at McLaren

Oscar Piastri had one of the best rookie seasons in F1 history in 2023 after he delivered some fantastic performances. Since the Australian has been so impressive, there is a chance that he could have some sort of a rift with McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the future. However, even though Piastri was fantastic in his rookie season, there is one area where Norris yet holds the advantage.

Advertisement

According to The Race, while Piastri may be able to match Norris on a single-lap pace, the Briton’s sublime race-craft undoes all the efforts the Australian puts on a Saturday. In the 22-race calendar that just passed in 2023, Norris outscored his teammate 15-7 in a race head-to-head.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1742537555445207499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Race’s report on YouTube explained, “Even when Piastri is faster over a single lap or Norris makes a mistake and qualifies behind, Norris is so good in the races that there’s simply no point in Piastri defying team orders.”

Hence, one thing that the Australian needs to take away from his rookie season is the fact that tire management is key in this sport. Oftentimes, despite qualifying ahead of Norris and the others, Piastri loses out because he isn’t able to nurse his tires during a stint. This is one department he needs to work on before the 2024 campaign begins.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has already labeled Piastri’s form as a ‘discomfort‘ that Norris needs to face and overcome if he wants to be a world champion. However, if the two were to fight for wins in the future, their so far amicable relationship could turn hostile.

Lando Norris may feel threatened by Oscar Piastri at McLaren

Lando Norris was the team leader at McLaren and he established that after beating the highly experienced Daniel Ricciardo during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, with the arrival of Oscar Piastri, many paddock insiders believe that the 24-year-old might be getting a bit alarmed at the rate Piastri has been catching up to him.

According to Stella, “For me, Lando sees this [Piastri’s form] as a bit of discomfort, but it’s the discomfort you need to become the best in a way. It’s a curse and blessing to be a champion.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nwhnorris/status/1741444427607089431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

2024 can be a litmus test for the pairing of Norris and Piastri. They can either turn out to be good team players or explosive rivals.

However, it all depends on whether or not McLaren give them a car that can challenge Red Bull for wins and championships. Meanwhile, surprising rumors have also emerged that Norris could consider moving to Red Bull if Piastri assumes the role of team leader in 2024.