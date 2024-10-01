After Capturing a Special Moment With Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet Struggles Leaving Home for Work

Max Verstappen recently celebrated his 27th birthday on September 30. With a break from F1, the Dutchman marked the occasion with his partner Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope. Piquet later shared a heartwarming photo of the three cuddling.

She captured the essence of the picture with a short but lovely caption saying, “I love us,” with a heart emoji. However, mere hours later, she had to leave Verstappen and Penelope to go to Paris on a work trip, and she was not happy about it.

Piquet admitted just how difficult it was leaving for work after spending such a beautiful time at home. On her way to work, she shared a video of the clouds through the porthole with a caption that summed up her feelings pretty well.

She wrote, “Leaving home even for a couple of days in the name of work is definitely not getting any easier.”

As a model, Piquet is associated with some of the world’s biggest fashion brands, which often requires her to travel for various events. She is currently in Paris, possibly for a photo shoot or fashion show with Louis Vuitton, as her wardrobe includes garment bags bearing the LV logo.

The Brazilian model is staying at Le Meurice, a 5-star luxury hotel in Paris, and shared her experience on Instagram. She was especially touched by the hotel’s thoughtful gesture of placing photo frames of her and Penelope in her room, commenting, “Makes me cry”.

Rumors about Verstappen and Piquet’s relationship

Not long ago, there were rumors that Max and Piquet might be going through a difficult time. It all started when the Brazilian model posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story saying, “You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter.”

Some speculated that this could indicate an impending breakup. However, Piquet’s recent series of stories has made it clear that these were just rumors and nothing more.

While many fans assumed something negative, others interpreted the message as a sign that they might be ready to take the next big step in their relationship—possibly even marriage.