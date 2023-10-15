After Cracking Under Pressure With Aggressive Outburst, Aston Martin Confused Over What Went Wrong With Lance Stroll

Despite starting the year on a decent note, Lance Stroll had a huge fall from grace. So much so that the Canadian lost the support of the fans and experts alike; now, after his aggressive outburst at the Qatar GP, Mike Krack and his team look confused about what went wrong with the young driver, as per The Racer.

Stroll had a decent start to the season. However, as the season went by, his performance graph dropped too drastically. Experts believe the pre-season cycling accident and change in the Aston Martin challenger could be the cause.

However, Krack and his team are still to find out the reason why the Canadian driver failed to do what Fernando Alonso has done. Therefore, the team would want to investigate to find the root cause behind it, along with demanding respect for the driver.

Krack reflects on Stroll’s dip in performance and the reason behind it

Krack, the Aston Martin team principal, has recently opened up on the drop in performances that Stroll has been suffering off late. Even though the Canadian driver showed appreciation for the AMR23 initially, things did not work out for him.

Speaking about this, the Aston Martin honcho revealed as per The Racer, “We have to understand why he was much, much closer at the beginning of the season and he was a little bit further away now.”

Following this, he further added, “Is this related to how the car has changed over the season and how it will develop for the next races?” Nevertheless, external factors such as wind gusts and track conditions were also to be blamed for Stroll’s hyped-up action in Qatar.

Stroll apologized for his actions during the Qatar GP

Lance Stroll has issued an apology following his unwelcoming behavior at the Lusail Circuit race. The Canadian driver threw his steering wheel and shoved his trainer.

On this, the FIA issued a notice that said, “The compliance officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations.”

All in all, Stroll has also reflected back on his poor run of form on social media. He stated the disappointment he faced during the recently concluded Qatar GP and urged the fans to understand his mindset and emotional state during the event.