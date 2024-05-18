After Feeding Him ‘Prison Food’, Denver Broncos Bless Lewis Hamilton With a Special Goody Bag That’s Not For Him

Lewis Hamilton, co-owner of the Denver Broncos, recently featured in a special video revealing the team’s 2024 schedule. It featured Hamilton eating food associated with each of the Broncos’ rivals, adding a unique twist. With one of the dishes tasting like “prison food“, Hamilton had to endure a lot to make the video. To thank him for the same, the Broncos decided to gift him a goody bag but with gifts for his pet dog, Roscoe.

In a video clip uploaded on the Broncos’ Instagram, Hamilton can be seen receiving a bag full of gifts for Roscoe. Aside from a chain with the team’s logo, there were also a couple of toys in there.

Both of them were in the shape of ‘The Duke,’ with the latter being a tug toy. Hamilton claimed that the tug toy was Roscoe’s favorite and that he would love playing with it.

“This is his favorite toy. He loves to tug. This is gonna be great!”

In August 2022, Lewis Hamilton became part owner of the Denver Broncos after failing to buy stakes in the English soccer club Chelsea. He joined hands with Walmart heir Rob Walton and the Walton-Penner family to purchase the club for a record $4.65 billion.

Fast forward to 2024, and it is his pet dog Roscoe who steals the spotlight away from the team’s co-owner.

Roscoe outshining Lewis Hamilton every step of the way

Much like the seven-time World Champion, Roscoe too, is a famous personality with over a million followers on Instagram. He also features alongside Hamilton in several modeling gigs and often outshines the Stevenage-born driver in his off-track ventures.

Roscoe even featured alongside Hamilton, when the latter made his character debut in popular online video game Fortnite.

When Hamilton bought a stake in the Denver Broncos, Roscoe was once again in the limelight. This time thanks to a photo of him wearing the team’s scarf.

Last season, the Broncos finished 3rd in the AFC West, failing to make the playoffs. But despite drumming up a partnership with the NFL team, Hamilton isn’t concerned with their immediate success. His involvement has much more to do with racial equality and the team’s efforts to push the envelope. The Mercedes driver claims his job is to empower and improve representation.