F1

“I think he should stay loyal to his team”- Former Chelsea star slams Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams for their decision to buy the football club

"I think he should stay loyal to his team"- Former Chelsea star slams Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams for their decision to buy the football club
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Spanish Grand Prix looks a lot like one last call"– Barcelona would be last straw for Mercedes to hope for championship
Next Article
"If you wanna be one of the all-time greats you have to study the all-time greats": When Michael Jackson advised a young Kobe Bryant to stay focused and not change for others
F1 Latest News
"Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV"– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers
“Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV”– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers

Alfa Romeo team member reveals that even they have to pay for the F1 TV…