“I think he should stay loyal to his team”- Former Chelsea star slams Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams for their decision to buy the football club

Last week, Lewis Hamilton confirmed he had joined Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium along with Serena Williams to buy Chelsea FC.

Hamilton’s decision to be involved in the purchase of Chelsea has been all over the news lately. However, former blues player Paul Canoville does not appreciate him doing so.

The 60-year old was the first black player to play for the London club, and was with them from 1981-1986. In a recent twitter post, the 60-year old called for Hamilton to stay loyal to his own team.

The seven-time F1 World Champion has previously stated that his sister made him an Arsenal fan. Hence, he’s always been a fan of the gunners, who are considered rivals of Chelsea.

‘My views on ChelseaFC bidders’ pic.twitter.com/N9CKaP9ZrD — Paul Canoville (@Kingcanners) April 25, 2022

Canoville feels that this reason on it’s own, should be enough for the club not being sold to Broughton’s consortium. He also stressed on the fact that Serena Williams too went on record to admit she’s a Real Madrid fan. Fans of other clubs buying stakes in Chelsea FC is something the Brit does not want to see.

Canoville also openly backed Todd Boehly’s consortium, which is one of the three final bidders alongside Broughton and Steve Pagliuca.

Also read: Max Verstappen’s father pleased with predicaments of Lewis Hamilton

Canoville has the highest respect for Lewis Hamilton, but does not want him at Chelsea

The former Chelsea star insisted on the fact that he has nothing against Hamilton or Williams. In the same post, he highlighted their respective achievements and stressed on the fact that they’re both pioneers for the black-community.

“Don’t anyone get me wrong, I am a huge fan of both Serena and Lewis,” he said. “Both Williams sisters have been phenomenal achievers and proud advocates of civil rights issues.

“Ticks a big box with me personally of course. As far as playing a role in developing anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion programs for Chelsea though. I feel this is disrespectful of our own supporter base.”

“Serena is on record saying she supports Real Madrid,” Canoville continued. And while I know Lewis has now suggested he was bullied into supporting Arsenal by his sister. He is an Arsenal fan and that’s a fact.”

“I will always support Lewis Hamilton in everything he does in F1. He is the greatest driver ever in my opinion and as with Serena. He’s a phenomenal icon for black achievement and civil rights. With football though, I think he should stay loyal to his own team.”

Also read: Nico Rosberg criticizes Lewis Hamilton for his disastrous outing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix