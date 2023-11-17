Jumping on Lebron James’ Treasured Invite, Lewis Hamilton Instantly Signs Up to Fulfill Childhood Dream With Fortnite

The fame of Lewis Hamilton continues to break barriers across various realms on the planet. Having been included in various collaborations away from the sport of F1, the 38-year-old has added yet another feather to his cap in the form of a collaboration with the popular online video game Fortnite. A new Hamilton skin is now available for players to use in-game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1724810334106734892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There will be two outfits available for players to choose from. While one will be a race suit-like avatar, the other will be a more casual take featuring a funky shirt and shades. Additionally, Hamilton’s vegan dog, Roscoe, will also be available as a companion in the bundle. Speaking to famous gamer Jake Lucky (clip uploaded on X by ‘Sir Lewis Updates’), the 38-year-old revealed how an invite from the legendary NBA player, LeBron James, led to him becoming a part of the game.

“I’ve never ever thought that I’d have a character. Obviously, I saw like Lebron [James], and what they were doing in some of the other icons, and somehow, he just reached out to us and was like, ‘Would you like to be part of it?’ And I was like, of course, I said yes immediately.”

With this collab, Hamilton joins the likes of Neymar Jr., LeBron James, Ariana Grande, and Marshmello as a celebrity to feature in the game. The eSports game has attracted a lot of F1 fans with their latest move, and the game’s studio (Epic Games) is looking to bridge the gap between the worlds of eSports and motorsports as best as they can.

Lewis Hamilton has a deep fondness for gaming

Most F1 drivers across the grid are famous for being avid gamers who often even stream on Twitch and other relevant channels while gaming online or offline. Max Verstappen is one such gamer who often opens FIFA packs before race sessions or competes in online sim racing. Hamilton, too, is an avid gamer but rarely speaks about it out in the open. In 2021, the seven-time world champion gifted his brother, Nicolas Hamilton, a portable gaming rig from Gaems so they could play Call of Duty together whenever they wanted.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1612849232863690752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While he enjoys the FPS genre, Hamilton’s true love remains racing. The Briton often spends his time playing Gran Turismo and once shared a funny incident from his online racing experience. Playing under a random username, the Mercedes driver came across a player who had the username, “like LH or Lewis, or Lewis GB or something like that, or something-44.” The other player, presumably a Hamilton fan, had no idea who they were playing against and kept taking the Briton out. Despite being one of the best drivers in the world, it seems Hamilton needs to brush up on his driving skills within the game so he can keep up with his fans.