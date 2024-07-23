After Flexing His Expertise in Geography, Max Verstappen Now Lists Out Every Cat in the World

Earlier this year, there was a video that showed Max Verstappen flexing his expertise in geography as he named every F1 racetrack’s location. The 26-year-old was pinpoint accurate in placing the tracks in their respective countries on a blank outline map. Now, Verstappen has shown his nerdy knowledge about cats too by naming almost every cat breed in the world.

In a challenge video on Red Bull’s Instagram, the Dutchman was shown pictures of different breeds of cats. And Verstappen was prompt at guessing the correct breed of each of them, barring one.

The different cat breed pictures he was shown included Ragdoll, Bombay, American shorthair, British shorthair, Orange, Persian, Maine Coon, Serval, Abyssinian cat, Dragon Li, and Scottish Fold. Except for Persian, which he thought was an Egyptian Mau cat, Verstappen named them all.

Apparently, the 26-year-old has two pet cats at home and that is why he knows so much about the different cat breeds. Everyone around him during this challenge was quite impressed to see Verstappen’s expertise about cats.

However, the Dutchman has showcased this studious and nerdy side in several previous challenges as well. One of them was the aforementioned geography challenge. That is why, it also helps him ace the trivia quizzes that F1 features in their ‘Grill the Grid’ activities.

Verstappen’s expertise in F1 geography and history

Verstappen did this geography challenge to place all F1 tracks on an outline world map. While he struggled to put them accurately in the correct country, particularly the European tracks, he aced the challenge to place all of them correctly. He even did a similar challenge once on F1’s Grill the Grid.

Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen has been an F1 driver himself. So, the three-time champion has been living and breathing F1 since his formative years. It is natural for the 26-year-old to have such vast knowledge about the sport, be it tracks, drivers, or past champions.

Back in 2021, F1 had the challenge of naming all the world champions on Grill the Grid. Verstappen did quite well in that challenge. While Sebastian Vettel dominated to win it by naming all 70 champions from 1950 to 2020, the Dutchman did well to name champions until 1983 and scored the second-best score of 38.