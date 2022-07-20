Why the 26-year-old Williams F1 driver still has Red Bull logo on his helmet?

2022 Williams F1 driver Alex Albon still has a Red Bull logo on his helmet due to his personal deal with the energy drinks company.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the F1 driver line-up had a fair set of changes. Alex Albon claimed the vacant F1 seat at Williams following George Russell’s departure to Mercedes.

After a year’s hiatus, Albon was confirmed to race in F1. He raced last in the 2020 season where he was Max Verstappen’s teammate in Red Bull. He finished 7th in the standings.

But Albon had a poor season compared to his teammate Verstappen, who finished 3rd. Hence, Red Bull decided to revoke his F1 seat, replacing him with Sergio Perez who currently races for the team. Albon spent the year racing for Red Bull’s DTM outfit.

While fans thought Albon has left Red Bull for good, they were treated with a surprise. When the current William’s driver revealed his helmet for the year, it featured a large Red Bull logo on the side.

And here she is! My helmet for 2022 😍 pic.twitter.com/ryboSJJVWz — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) February 19, 2022

Albon, a Thai national is sponsored by the energy drink since his karting days.

Williams CEO on Alex Albon’s sponsorship

Williams CEO Jost Capito clarified why Albon features the Red Bull logo on his helmet. He claims it’s part of his partnership with the company. However, speculations about Albon’s links with Red Bull’s F1 team are false.

Capito said, “I don’t want to talk about the details of the contract. The only thing I can say is that he will be an official Williams driver with no contract with Red Bull.”

He adds, “He does have a contract with the Thai division of Red Bull, which has been his personal sponsor throughout his career. He has the right to have personal sponsors.”

While Red Bull Team Principal has stated that Albon could return to the Milton Keynes outfit. The current contract does have a clause which could see him be recalled as a Red Bull driver.

Horner said, “We have a good relationship with Alex. He retains a link to Red Bull. And we would have an option on his services should they be required in 2023.”

But Alex is reportedly happy with his Williams driver role. The Thai driver is enjoying the less competitive environment in Williams.

