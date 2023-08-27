American Representation in F1 to Remain Safe as Logan Sargeant Receives Solid Commitment From Williams Boss James Vowles

The American representation in the F1 was on a steady decline before Logan Sargeant burst onto the scene. The Williams driver has been the first American since 2015 to feature on the grid. There was a time when the American’s future was uncertain in the future with James Vowles iterating what he needed to do to save his seat. However, Mirror.co.uk now reports the mood within the team has changed, and they want to keep the American with them for the foreseeable future.

Of the two drivers in the Williams lineup, Sargeant has been the lesser in performance, with Albon almost always getting the better of him. Even during the qualifying at Zandvoort, Albon secured P4 while Sargeant could only muster up a P10. Given the stark difference in performances, rumors started to surface that Sargeant might not be wearing Williams colors for long.

However, given the fact that he is the first American in 30 years to make the top 10 on the grid, the mood within the camp is at a high, with reports saying the American will be a Williams member for long.

Logan Sargeant to remain at Williams in the future

After the axing of Nyck de Vries, there was immense pressure on Sargeant as he, too, has failed to score a single point this season. Rumors started to surface that he, too, might get the axe, given his underwhelming performances. However, team boss Vowles told Mirror Sport as long as Sargeant can deliver on the team’s expectations, his seat will be safe.

“My plan A is investing in Logan and making sure we get the absolute most out of him. We keep forgetting that these guys and girls are in their young 20s. That’s it. They’re composed, educated individuals who know they are going to have to deliver.”

With Sargeant being a Williams Academy graduate, he has a certain advantage in securing a future with the team. But, the Wantage outfit will currently be more worried about keeping Albon on board.

Alex Albon is the most in-demand driver on the grid

Although he is 13th in the driver’s standings, the performances put in by Alex Albon have not gone unnoticed. Reports have come in suggesting all teams, barring McLaren, might be interested in signing the driver. Alpine and Haas have made forward approaches to the 27-year-old’s management in hopes of signing them.

However, the British-Thai driver, who believes he is in his prime, wants to win championships. As such, even if he were to make a move, he might look at other top-ranking teams as his possible destination. Even Vowles agrees with the 27-year-old’s ambitions and claims there is nothing wrong with wanting to be a winner.

Having recently signed a ‘multi-year’ contract with Williams, the team will see him race with them in the future. His current contract might act as a hurdle that might play spoilsport if an opportunity to join a top-level team ever emerged.