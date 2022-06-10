“The view $690 gets you at Baku”– F1 fan complains over zero visibility from costly seat at Azerbaijan GP

F1 fan complains over zero visibility from the seat as they splurged over $690 to get access to the front row seat at the Azerbaijan GP.

Formula 1 probably has the most mesmerizing camera setup for any Grand Prix. Thus, it manages to give a breathtaking experience to the fans on TV.

On the other hand, seeing it live from the stands could be a difficult affair. Fans usually get to see the cars with their eyes only once in 90-100 seconds from their spot.

And usually are unaware of what’s happening on the other side. But a fan in Baku was present for the first Free Practice, and they probably had one of the worst experiences ever.

The Reddit user by u/leonmacdonaldrules posted a picture of the seat from their view. The seat at which the fan was seated had a speaker right in front, blocking the whole vision.

Soon, other fans reacted to the post, and one prominent comment precisely pointed out the problem with F1’s seating arrangements.

“One of the things I learned when I went to a race for the first time last year is that closer to the track is not always better, the way it is with most other sports,” said u/moby323.

“If you sit higher up, you can see a lot more of the track. Right next to the track, all you see is colours flash by at 200mph.”

Sergio Perez sits at the top in FP1 at Azerbaijan GP

After having a sensational victory in Monaco, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is coming to Baku with loads of confidence. The Mexican is also the defending champion of this Grand Prix, which would be adding to his confidence.

Perez is only 15 points away from Max Verstappen in the standings. Thus, it is only logical for him to aim for the win instead of being a deputy to the Dutchman.

Red Bull has confirmed that both drivers can compete for the title, but only the race strategy on Sunday would confirm the claim. So far, Perez is going strong in Baku, as he topped the FP1.

