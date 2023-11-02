After Manifesting a Latina in Shakira, Lewis Hamilton Has His Eyes Open in Brazil

For a short while, Lewis Hamilton and Shakira became one of the most famous power couples in the world following reports of the two allegedly dating each other. In July this year, Hamilton and Shakira spent a night together in Tape- a nightclub in London. According to sources, the two engaged in deep conversation and were mostly in each other’s company, apart from dancing the night away.

However, the relationship could not evolve into a fairytale as nearly a month later, news of an unfortunate split between the two caught wind. Having allegedly been together since May, the end of July saw their relationship become sour, with a peculiar reaction by the pop star upon hearing Hamilton’s name.

Having gone their separate ways in August, Hamilton is now in the hopes of landing a Brazilian girlfriend, as claimed by him during an interview (video posted on X by ‘Sir Lewis Updates’).

“At some stage, I have to learn Portuguese. But I think I need to come live here [Brazil] to be able to do that or get a Brazilian girlfriend, maybe.”

While it may have been a hint at a potential relationship brewing behind the scenes, some fans are still not over the alleged relationship between Hamilton and Shakira. As the two never officially confirmed anything, many still wonder what could’ve been and what happened to the rumors.

What happened to the rumors of Lewis Hamilton dating Shakira?

The rumors first surfaced when Shakira and Hamilton were seen near Miami in a boat following the Miami GP in May. After this, she went to watch the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona and hung out with Hamilton in the paddock after the race. Soon after, the duo went out for dinner and drinks with a few friends. A friend posted a photo where Hamilton and Shakira sat next to each other with Hamilton’s hand around her waist, giving way for even more rumors to start flying around.

However, there soon came the angle of a love triangle with the arrival of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise in the mix. Shakira was quick to dismiss any rumors about her relationship with Cruise as she claimed she had no interest in him. Meanwhile, as the months went by, Shakira and Hamilton would hang out with each other, but the meetings soon became rare. As people started wondering what went wrong, the duo stopped seeing each other entirely, and the rumors about them being a romantic couple completely died down.