“Hall of Fame Wife”: Patrick Mahomes Credits Brittany For Her Indomitable Support

Behind every successful man, there is a strong and supportive woman. And Patrick Mahomes has got two. The three-time Super Bowl champ has been very vocal about how his success has come because of his partner, Brittany Mahomes. The couple has had a picture-perfect story, with Brittany constantly supporting her husband.

They’ve been involved in each other’s lives since they were in high school. Furthermore, the three-time Super Bowl winner had been very appreciative of her support throughout his career. This time, he showed this during his appearance on the ‘Impaulsive podcast.’

Mahomes praised his wife on the show and said,

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does. I mean taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that. And just being a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife it makes it a lot easier.”

While on the podcast, Logan Paul mentioned the importance of having a supportive partner along the journey towards such success. Graciously gave credit to his wife, Brittany Mahomes, the QB was in full agreement with the contribution a good partner can have in one’s life.

The two have been one of the NFL’s biggest power couples and while Brittany has faced a lot of judgment and hate from naysayers, she has always stood by her husband’s side. Moreover, Mahomes has always been publically grateful for her help, more so after becoming a parent.

Apart from the kinds of contributions she has in his life, Mahomes explained that he loves being around her because she has been his best friend. Furthermore, the relationship among the two has also blossomed after they became parents to a second child. In fact Mahomes spoke about how he has matured after being a girl dad.

Patrick Mahomes Loves Being a Girl Dad

While he has already been a parent, Mahomes spoke about how there is a difference between being a father to a daughter. While speaking to Logan Paul, he spoke about the maturity that comes along with it. There is a stark difference between being a parent to a boy and a girl, according to the QB.

He spoke about his experience as a girl dad and said,

“It makes you a dad it makes you grow up. She’s like Daddy’s girl like anything she wants I’ll do. I’ll look at my son and be like stop that and I look at her and I’m just like I’ll figure it out.”

Being a father to a girl, he mentioned the way he feels himself maturing as a parent. There is also a level of affection and pampering that a father has for his daughter and Mahomes is no exception. It looks like the star QB is growing up and entering into the next phase of his adult life. It only remains to be seen how Mahomes will grow up as a father and as a husband from here on out.