Mom’s American Partner Gave Lewis Hamilton a Taste for American Halloween That He Missed in British Streets

Lewis Hamilton loves America and America loves him. While his on-track performance hasn’t been great at Miami, off the track, Hamilton is thriving on American soil. On multiple occasions, he has shared how much of a connection he’s felt to the place, and while talking to his fans, he recently shared another one.

In a fan forum interview, Hamilton revealed how his mother’s partner at the time played a thrilling role.“In the UK, there’s a few US airbases. And when I was 6 I got to live on a US airbase for a period of time because my mom was dating an American. He was in the US Air Force.”



Hamilton then got nostalgic about his childhood across the pond, especially the “American culture”. He added, “We had Thanksgiving, we had Halloween. I remember celebrating Halloween and then going back to where I grew up. I would go trick or treating and there were no other kids on the street.”

He used to walk alone for no reward. “That sucks! I love candy!” Hamilton exclaimed, also explaining that he’d get a pound in return. So, he was making money. He’d take his loot to the grocery store the next day. Hamilton said, “There’s a really positive vibe out here.”

Lewis Hamilton and childhood dreams

In a collaboration between WhatsApp and Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton was given the chance to light up the Empire State Building and drive the 2021 car down Fifth Avenue. Hamilton even took the liberty to do some prohibited donuts on Fifth Ave.

After receiving a memento for his day, Hamilton said, “Incredible to be in the Empire State Building. I remember as a kid watching movies and seeing this incredible iconic building. And I was really fortunate my mom saved up and brought me out here for my 17th birthday. We came and visited and went to the top of this building.”

Clearly, Hamilton has several emotional ties to America and has become a big name for the Americans themselves. Having become such a big part of pop culture, Lewis Hamilton has become synonymous with the sport, especially for the newer audience.