After Max Verstappen’s Scathing Criticism About the 2026 Regulation, F1 Reveals Key Highlights Set to Make Overtaking Easier

As F1 is all set to bring new regulations in 2026, Max Verstappen is not happy. When asked to share his thoughts on it, the Red Bull driver lashed out with scathing criticism. However, new highlights released by F1 show that overtaking would be easier with the new regulations. Therefore, Verstappen can take a sigh of relief.

The two-time world champion told The Race that the new regulations would start the war on the Internal Combustion Engine. Therefore, the team with the strongest engine would have big benefits. Verstappen also pointed out how the new regulations would start a development war and increase the cost.

With that, the Red Bull driver pointed out how the active aerodynamics would make the car hard to drive and, therefore, reduce the overtaking. However, the new highlights show that the Dutchman might be wrong with his prediction.

What do the new and upcoming regulations in 2026 look like?

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the new regulations would have a 40% reduction in downforce and, therefore, have an active role in overtaking. This would happen without the use of artificial aid to power overtaking.

In the new generation cars from 2026, the cars will have no MGU-H, and only MGU-K will be responsible for producing 475 horsepower, as per F1 Maximal. Along with this, there will be a significant increase in power. It will be increased in the triple fold to 350 kW, from 120 kW earlier.

Nevertheless, the 2026 regulation would also see an increase in the weight of the car, something Verstappen has already pointed out. However, the car would also get smaller in size; therefore, it would be helpful for the drivers to steer through the narrow tracks like Monaco.

What further changes the new regulations could see in F1 in 2026?

As Max Verstappen has already pointed out how the weight of the car would increase and how it would affect the drivers, the FIA also has plans for it. Under the new rules, the FIA thought about decreasing the weight of the car by 50 kilograms.

However, it will not be possible to reduce the entire weight all at once. Therefore, Pat Symonds of the FIA revealed that the first step would be to reduce by 20 kilograms. With this, there will be a 40% reduction in downforce, which is expected to make the cars go slower around the corner. Nevertheless, the simulation showed otherwise.

The wheelbase of the car would also go down by 20 centimeters, as well as the gears from eight to six. All in all, the FIA seemed to have no stone unturned for Max Verstappen to complain about the upcoming 2026 F1 regulations.