Pat Symonds Leaves Role in F1 to Join Andretti’s Ambitious Cause

Pat Symonds has left Formula 1 after serving as their Chief Technical Officer for the last seven years. The former Renault man has now been recruited by Andretti-Cadillac to spearhead the technical domain of their bid to enter the sport as the eleventh team on the grid.

Earlier today, it was announced that Symonds would be vacating his post in F1. Just hours later, Andretti took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the Briton’s signing. The release revealed that Symonds will join the team as their Executive Engineering Consultant.

According to ESPN, Symonds’ deal with Formula One Management (FOM) includes a gardening leave clause. This would mean that he will not be able to assume his role with Andretti before serving the non-compete period as stipulated in his agreement.

We are pleased to announce that British motor racing technical expert Pat Symonds will join the Andretti Cadillac team in pursuit of entering the FIA Formula One World Championship. Symonds, who most recently served as Chief Technical Officer for Formula One, will officially

It is a monumental signing for Andretti, though. Symonds is considered the architect of the championship success the likes of Michael Schumacher (Benetton) and Fernando Alonso have enjoyed in the sport. This move acts as yet another big statement from Andretti about their commitment to enter F1 and achieve competitive success.

This move, however, is ironic. The FOM unanimously rejected Andretti’s bid to enter the sport earlier this year. Now, the team have poached arguably one of the biggest names from F1.

Is Andretti finally getting a shot at F1?

Pat Symonds comes from within the organization that denied Andretti a spot on the grid. However, it will most probably have no bearing on their Application. What would strengthen the case for Andretti to be allowed is the wealth of experience and potential the 70-year-old brings to the table.

According to reports, the major reason why Andretti’s bid was rejected was a lack of confidence in their project. Formula One Management was not convinced that the American outfit would be able to be competitive in 2025 or 2026.

A proposed deal with Renault as an engine supplier was deemed uncompetitive by the FOM. The crux of F1’s argument against Andretti’s entry was that an uncompetitive package would not add value to the sport. They also believe that Andretti’s entry would not justify a 1/10th division of the prize pool amongst the 10 existing teams on the grid.

The door on Andretti’s entry has not been shut forever, though. It is being reported that a Cadillac engine program could persuade the FOM. Pat Symonds’ arrival could be that vote of confidence F1 needs to view a works Andretti-Cadillac entry as a viable option after all.