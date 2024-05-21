mobile app bar

Pat Symonds Leaves Role in F1 to Join Andretti’s Ambitious Cause

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pat Symonds Leaves Role in F1 to Join Andretti’s Ambitious Cause

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Pat Symonds has left Formula 1 after serving as their Chief Technical Officer for the last seven years. The former Renault man has now been recruited by Andretti-Cadillac to spearhead the technical domain of their bid to enter the sport as the eleventh team on the grid.

Earlier today, it was announced that Symonds would be vacating his post in F1. Just hours later, Andretti took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the Briton’s signing. The release revealed that Symonds will join the team as their Executive Engineering Consultant.

According to ESPN, Symonds’ deal with Formula One Management (FOM) includes a gardening leave clause. This would mean that he will not be able to assume his role with Andretti before serving the non-compete period as stipulated in his agreement.

It is a monumental signing for Andretti, though. Symonds is considered the architect of the championship success the likes of Michael Schumacher (Benetton) and Fernando Alonso have enjoyed in the sport. This move acts as yet another big statement from Andretti about their commitment to enter F1 and achieve competitive success.

This move, however, is ironic. The FOM unanimously rejected Andretti’s bid to enter the sport earlier this year. Now, the team have poached arguably one of the biggest names from F1.

Is Andretti finally getting a shot at F1?

Pat Symonds comes from within the organization that denied Andretti a spot on the grid. However, it will most probably have no bearing on their Application. What would strengthen the case for Andretti to be allowed is the wealth of experience and potential the 70-year-old brings to the table.

According to reports, the major reason why Andretti’s bid was rejected was a lack of confidence in their project. Formula One Management was not convinced that the American outfit would be able to be competitive in 2025 or 2026.

A proposed deal with Renault as an engine supplier was deemed uncompetitive by the FOM. The crux of F1’s argument against Andretti’s entry was that an uncompetitive package would not add value to the sport. They also believe that Andretti’s entry would not justify a 1/10th division of the prize pool amongst the 10 existing teams on the grid.

The door on Andretti’s entry has not been shut forever, though. It is being reported that a Cadillac engine program could persuade the FOM. Pat Symonds’ arrival could be that vote of confidence F1 needs to view a works Andretti-Cadillac entry as a viable option after all.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these