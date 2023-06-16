After Monaco Heartbreak, Fernando Alonso Now Hoping for “Second Chance” by Montreal for the ’33rd’ in Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso pinned high hopes for his 33rd F1 race win in Monaco. The limitations of the track made him believe that Max Verstappen’s superiority could be restricted in Monte Carlo at least. However, he couldn’t have been more wrong, as an exceptional performance by the Dutchman fetched him yet another win. But Alonso isn’t discouraged, and while speaking to AMuS, he revealed that he believes Montreal could give him a second chance.

Ever since the underwhelming outing in Spain, Alonso has only discussed the new upgrades Aston Martin will bring to Canada. And he believes that the car’s qualities will suit the low-speed corners and long straights in Montreal.

But would that not also benefit Red Bull? Certainly, yes. The Milton-Keynes-based team is a level above the rest of the field, but Alonso still wants to believe in his chances.

Fernando Alonso is looking forward to the second chance

During the Thursday press conference, Alonso was asked about team owner Lawrence Stroll’s expectations for getting a double podium. While the two-time world champion thinks that his boss has some lofty goals, he also believes that after Monaco, Montreal could be a place where Aston Martin has the chance to overpower Red Bull.

“Monte Carlo was our best chance. We were only 84 thousandths away from pole position and therefore maybe victory. Montreal might give us a second chance,” said Alonso to AMuS on Thursday.

Point to be noted, this is the home race of the Stroll duo. Indeed, they would want to finish the weekend on a high before their compatriots. And for that, Alonso has some advice for his teammate Lance Stroll.

Need to find consistency

Nobody knows whether Alonso means it, but he has spoken highly of his teammate Stroll in the media. He even called him a championship material driver before the start of the season.

Several people think that this is just a ploy by Alonso to always remain in the good books of his bosses. Nevertheless, whether the Spaniard means it or not, only he can answer. But surely, he has some advice for his much younger teammate.

On Thursday, he talked about how Stroll needs consistency on the track. Alonso remarked that there have been several occasions where Stroll has been excellent on the track, and the following weekend, something didn’t work out for him.

So, according to the two-time world champion, Stroll needs to kill that. As per him, the Canadian race driver consistently needs to finish every race in the top five to consider this year as a success.