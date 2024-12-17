“What I Should Have Said Was No”: Ted Kravitz Accepted Brad Pitt’s Cameo Offer Despite Not Wanting To

With the latest Hollywood F1 movie’s production in full swing, Brad Pitt came face to face with Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz. Though Kravitz was surprised at first to learn that Pitt was a frequent viewer of his special segment on the broadcasting platform ‘Ted’s Notebook’, he was also thrown off guard by a request the Academy Award winner made to him.

Pitt’s project on the sport simply titled ‘F1′ has garnered a lot of anticipation owing to how authentic the movie is billed to be. As part of the project, the likes of Martin Brundle have been offered cameos. And so was Kravitz. While he thought it was a joke, Pitt really took him up on that offer.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he revealed, “I think the offer of a cameo role was a sort of joke because I think he offers everybody a cameo role.”

“I think it was meant in jest and I returned [the offer] in jest. What I should have said of course, was ‘No, you’re right Brad, I’m a terrible actor so I wouldn’t be any good to you in a film and I don’t take direction well,” he added.

The teaser trailer for this highly anticipated project is out and neither Brundle nor Kravitz have featured in it yet. So, we’ll not really know if Pitt was seriously considering giving the Sky F1 presenter his first feature film credit until the movie hits the theaters next year.

Who is Brad Pitt’s favorite Sky Sports F1 analyst?

Pitt was recently seen chatting Brundle up for a segment to promote his movie. After speaking to the former Benetton and McLaren driver, Pitt was kind enough to offer Brundle a cameo in the movie — stating that the era of the sport where his fictional character Sonny Hayes drove intersected with Brundle’s own F1 career.

This offer, however, came as a gesture of penance. This is because, in the past, the duo had in fact crossed paths — during Brundle’s iconic grid-walk segment. It was at the 2022 US GP, when the American actor had unknowingly snubbed him on the grid, garnering a lot of flak from fans online.

Now the question that really remains unanswered is whether only Brundle or Kravitz will feature in the movie itself. Or, maybe the duo will feature together with the scriptwriters pulling off a scene in the film to depict how important the two have been in making F1 as enjoyable as it is for the fans today.