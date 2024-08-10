“For Months I Wasn’t Able to Think Clearly: Toto Wolff Sheds Light on His Mental Health Struggles

Several entities in F1 have come out to speak openly about mental health problems over the last few years, including Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff. He recently opened up on how he faced difficulties from a very young age.

“I always seek help. I always asked questions from a very young age,” he told Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle. “Some days were so bad, I had to go to a psychologist. I struggled a lot with these things. For months, I wasn’t able to think clearly, but I realized there are a lot of benefits to it“.

Wolff tried almost every single treatment available and concluded by explaining how his wife Susie was a very strong support system for him in tough times.

One of the most successful team principals of all time, Wolff has led Mercedes to unprecedented glory since joining in 2013. But in his personal life, not all has been smooth. The 52-year-old has spoken about the same on previous occasions as well.

Money is not enough to bring Wolff happiness

Because Wolff has a net worth of over $1.6 billion (as per Forbes), it could be wrongly perceived that he has no worries in life. However, money is not everything for him.

He once claimed that some of the most successful people in the world were struggling behind the cameras, but few remained aware of the same. “Everything depends upon how you perceive yourself. High-profile people who seem to have everything but are struggling,” he had said.

Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, has praised his Mercedes counterpart and rival Toto Wolff for speaking out about mental health — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 22, 2022

Wolff revealed he had been visiting a psychiatrist since 2004, and spent over 500 hours in therapy. He concluded by stating that he never looked down on anyone suffering from mental health issues, and believed that people who have achieved a lot could be sensitive.

Soon, Wolff received praise from his arch-rival Christian Horner. The Red Bull team principal had praised Wolff for his courage to speak about such a topic despite competing in a sport that is fierce and often has no room for sympathy.