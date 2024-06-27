After Public Spat with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc Highlights Promising Partnership with Lewis Hamilton

Soon-to-be teammates at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc, have recently been spending a lot of time together, especially during the drivers’ parades. The growing friendship between the two drivers has been a fascinating journey for the fans, who have been curious about the conversations. Addressing the same in a recent interview, Leclerc revealed what he and Hamilton talk about when no one’s listening.

Quoted in an update on X, Charles Leclerc revealed that the conversation between him and Lewis Hamilton is a mix of things. They talk about the situation at Ferrari, but that is only a very small part of the conversation. A major part of their talks has to do with preparations for 2025. Thus, they talk about their shared passions.

“In preparation for 2025, we talk about our common passions, which in general are design and fashion. I believe, though, that 80 or 90% of our conversations are about the private sphere, our lives, music and that kind of things, which is really nice.”

Lately, things seem to have turned a bit sour between the current Ferrari duo. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been driving very aggressively when going head-to-head. The same was evident following the Spanish GP when the two drivers were at odds against each other.

In such a scenario, Leclerc’s growing friendship with the future Ferrari driver might be adding fuel to the fire. However, the Monegasque driver doesn’t feel he has become friends with the 39-year-old just yet.

Charles Leclerc believes his relationship with Lewis Hamilton needs more time

As the 2025 season draws closer, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will inevitably form a closer bond. Working towards the same, the two drivers often engage in conversation. However, that doesn’t mean that a friendship has evolved between them.

Quoted by Express.co.uk, Leclerc claimed that there is a “great deal of respect” between them. But, given their unique situation, a friendship hasn’t developed between them yet. Nonetheless, Leclerc remains confident that it will soon take shape, particularly once they team up.

The Monegasque driver sees the future partnership as a great opportunity for Ferrari. He believes that housing someone like Hamilton could boost Ferrari’s standing within the F1 world, and it would translate to good things for the sport.