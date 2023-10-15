After Sipping ‘Excellent Booze’ on $12,000,000 Jet, Yuki Tsunoda Endorses ‘Nice’ Max Verstappen Image After Years of Being Called ‘Rude’

Max Verstappen for the longest of times has been regarded as a driver for his rude behavior. However, Yuki Tsunoda has recently contradicted that claim and shed light on another version of the Red Bull driver. Tsunoda, as per Verstappen News recently explained the pleasurable booze day he shared with Verstappen on his $12,000,000 jet.

Verstappen often tends to take his close companions to common destinations in his private jet. Since both Verstappen and Tsunoda drive for teams that Red Bull owns, they were together on a journey in the three-time world champion’s jet.

Yuki Tsunoda shared a different image of Max Verstappen

Yuki Tsunoda has recently opened up on the drivers he would go on a holiday with and Max Verstappen is one of them. When asked about who he would go with, the Japanese driver replied as per Verstappen News, “Alex Albon, Lando and Max.”

Following this, he added, “Verstappen is not as he appears, he is a very nice guy. It was he who made me discover some excellent gin-tonic on his private jet. I will forever thank him for this.”

The Dutchman has definitely witnessed a massive shift in his public image. Even though many once regarded him as rude due to his behavior on and off the track during his younger days, he has matured since then.

How did Verstappen’s image change off late?

The Athletic’s Luke Smith recently explained how Max Verstappen’s image has changed for the better in recent times. Smith stated that the Dutch driver has been calm even on his bad days before adding how the 26-year-old enjoys the chat and is generous with his time.

This indeed is very drastic to his public image. All in all, how the Dutchman is portrayed and how he is in real life is entirely different.