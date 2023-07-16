After Teaming Up With Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Reveals His Bond With Lando Norris Has Become Even Stronger

Former McLaren teammates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris share an incredible bond and the same is often reflected during their interactions on both the racing track and off it. However, Sainz revealed in a recent interview that during their time as teammates at Mclaren, there was actually a point of time when their relationship seemingly turned sour. He then stated that their relationship has become better again ever since he moved to Ferrari at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Since the fans love the bond that both Sainz and Norris share with each other, they have famously named the duo as ‘Carlando‘. However, it is pertinent to note that their friendship has only been able to blossom once again after Sainz left McLaren to join Ferrari.

This is because all the time the two were teammates, their focus was more on beating each other. And with McLaren also seemingly prioritizing Norris at times, it also resulted in tension between the two. Now, since three years have passed since Sainz left Ferrari, he believes that his relationship with Norris has moved back to like the old times.

Sainz believes his bond with Norris has become stronger after leaving McLaren

Since Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have always been good friends, the Briton gave a hilarious reason about why the Spaniard left McLaren for Ferrari. When asked in an interview with the Drive to Survive crew last year about why Sainz left McLaren, Norris hilariously replied, “Pure cash“.

And a year after, Sainz has now revealed how him moving to Ferrari made his bond with Norris stronger. In a conversation with Express Sport, the Spaniard explained how since they are no longer teammates, they do not share the kind of rivalry they shared before, and as a result, they are able to enjoy their time together more.

“Now we’re not team-mates, we still see each other just as much but even more relaxed,” he said. “We know we don’t share that rivalry anymore. We still play golf, go for dinner now and then, and enjoy our time together.”

While Norris talk about improving relations with Sainz ever since he left, there are reports on the paddock that the latter guy is having some tensions with his Ferrari teammate Leclerc. And when it will go out of control remains to be seen.

Carlos Sainz seems miffed about his rivalry with Charles Leclerc

Since Leclerc seemingly had the edge in the rivalry last year, the Ferrari team often preferred him in strategy calls over Sainz. And it seems that this resulted in frustration for the Spaniard.

However, the 28-year-old seems to have showcased Ferrari his worth this season by producing impeccable performances week in and week out. Sainz has gone toe-to-toe with Leclerc this year and has very much proven that he can at least match the Monegasque at any given track.

However, since the Prancing Horse is underperforming this year, Sainz still struggles to unleash his full potential. And with all this frustration rising, it will be interesting to see if the Spaniard continues to race for Ferrari after this season ends or not.