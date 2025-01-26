“He’s Not That Handsome”: IndyCar Sensation Josef Newgarden’s Jawline Gets Tom Brady ‘Jealous’

There’s more than a month remaining before the 2025 IndyCar championship kicks off, but Fox Sports has already started generating the hype for the season with their targeted ad campaign.

Inspired by superhero fiction, the network has roped in prominent drivers from the championship and made small features to build up to the season this year. Their very first feature was on two-time IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden.

Their efforts saw the company also convincing NFL legend, Tom Brady to drop in a cameo. The feature praises Newgarden’s chiseled jawline, dubbing it “the greatest jawline in sport,” which prompted Brady to quip in with, “He’s not that handsome.”

Brady himself is considered as one of the most good-looking sporting personalities across the globe, and this segment in Newgarden’s feature surely made the video relatable and funny for the fans.

Fox Sports summarized Newgarden’s journey in the 45-second feature by adding some quirky takes. Pointing at the ‘milk tradition’ for winners at the Indy500 event, the ad quipped how he stopped drinking milk at the age of two and started it again at 32 — highlighting him as a two-time Indy500 winner.

Fox’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as the marketing campaign is getting a lot of positive comments from the fans on X (formerly Twitter). Naturally, the 2025 season is becoming one of the most hotly anticipated seasons of the IndyCar championship in recent memory.

Just how good is Josef Newgarden actually?

The 34-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee is regarded as one of the brightest talents on the current IndyCar grid. However, last year, he could only muster a P8 finish in the standings with his Team Penske Chevrolet.

That said, despite a tough season to endure last year, Newgarden has been hailed by former IndyCar driver and now F1 analyst, James Hinchcliffe to give F1 world champions a run for their money if he ever decided to ply his trade across the pond.

“I would love to see what Newgarden could do in [an F1] car because that guy operates at a very high level,” he explained on the Red Flags Podcast whilst discussing his predictions for the open Cadillac seat in F1 in 2026.

Hinchcliffe went on to compare the 34-year-old to four-time world champion, Max Verstappen in terms of the reserve mental capacity the duo share whilst banging in fast lap times.

The 17-race 2025 IndyCar schedule will kick off on the 2nd of March at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The season will also include the revered Indy500 (the 109th running of the event) in May with the season then concluding with Newgarden’s home race at the Nashville Superspeedway on August 31st.