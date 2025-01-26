mobile app bar

“He’s Not That Handsome”: IndyCar Sensation Josef Newgarden’s Jawline Gets Tom Brady ‘Jealous’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Josef Newgarden (L) and Tom Brady (R)

Josef Newgarden (L) and Tom Brady (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Zoonar and IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

There’s more than a month remaining before the 2025 IndyCar championship kicks off, but Fox Sports has already started generating the hype for the season with their targeted ad campaign.

Inspired by superhero fiction, the network has roped in prominent drivers from the championship and made small features to build up to the season this year. Their very first feature was on two-time IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden.

Their efforts saw the company also convincing NFL legend, Tom Brady to drop in a cameo. The feature praises Newgarden’s chiseled jawline, dubbing it “the greatest jawline in sport,” which prompted Brady to quip in with, He’s not that handsome.”

Brady himself is considered as one of the most good-looking sporting personalities across the globe, and this segment in Newgarden’s feature surely made the video relatable and funny for the fans.

Fox Sports summarized Newgarden’s journey in the 45-second feature by adding some quirky takes. Pointing at the ‘milk tradition’ for winners at the Indy500 event, the ad quipped how he stopped drinking milk at the age of two and started it again at 32 — highlighting him as a two-time Indy500 winner.

Fox’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as the marketing campaign is getting a lot of positive comments from the fans on X (formerly Twitter). Naturally, the 2025 season is becoming one of the most hotly anticipated seasons of the IndyCar championship in recent memory.

Just how good is Josef Newgarden actually?

The 34-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee is regarded as one of the brightest talents on the current IndyCar grid. However, last year, he could only muster a P8 finish in the standings with his Team Penske Chevrolet.

That said, despite a tough season to endure last year, Newgarden has been hailed by former IndyCar driver and now F1 analyst, James Hinchcliffe to give F1 world champions a run for their money if he ever decided to ply his trade across the pond.

“I would love to see what Newgarden could do in [an F1] car because that guy operates at a very high level,” he explained on the Red Flags Podcast whilst discussing his predictions for the open Cadillac seat in F1 in 2026.

Hinchcliffe went on to compare the 34-year-old to four-time world champion, Max Verstappen in terms of the reserve mental capacity the duo share whilst banging in fast lap times.

The 17-race 2025 IndyCar schedule will kick off on the 2nd of March at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The season will also include the revered Indy500 (the 109th running of the event) in May with the season then concluding with Newgarden’s home race at the Nashville Superspeedway on August 31st.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these