“Pure cash”- Lando Norris says money is what drove Carlos Sainz move to Ferrari

Lando Norris said that money is what drove Carlos Sainz to move to Ferrari in the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Netflix released the new season of its most awaited Formula 1 docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’ on 11 March. Known for dramatising the situation in the paddock, Netflix showed an off-start to the relationship between Lando Norris and his new teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

The documentary revealed that Norris became the talk of the paddock at the Monaco GP. He announced to his team that he would be staying with the McLaren for a few more years. How long exactly was a few more years was not revealed at that time.

At the beginning of the 2021 championship when Norris saw his old teammate Carlos Sainz in Ferrari, he felt weird. Speaking to the Drive to Survive crew, he said, “It’s weird seeing Carlos in red. I guess two years kind of working with him, my first two years in F1, you know, we’re good mates and everything.”

When asked what does he think motivated Sainz to go to Ferrari, Norris jokingly said, “pure cash.”

Lando Norris got outperformed Carlos Sainz in Ferrari

Hearing about Norris’ contract extension, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz got to talking about it. Like everyone else, they were curious to know how long was the contract for.

Sainz drove with Norris in McLaren for two seasons. During their time together as teammates, the duo stole the hearts of the fans with their friendship.

“Carlando champagne shower”

“Look at us, hey. Look at us” Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris sharing their first podium together at Monaco 2021 🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/kUBCIftSb8 — A҉urorå⚯ ͛sᴀᴡ ɴᴡʜ🕸 (@Adropof_Blue) July 24, 2021

Sainz made a move to Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season. He replaced Sebastian Vettel to join the Italian team in a two-year contract. Throughout the 2021 season, the Spanish driver delivered a stupendous performance in his new car.

In the first race of the 2021 season, Bahrain GP, Sainz finished at the eighth position and went ahead to take his first podium with Ferrari at the Monaco GP. Overall, Sainz finished at the fifth position in the 2021 drivers standings, 4.5 points ahead of his old teammate Norris.

Ferrari definitely made a good move pairing the Spaniard with Leclerc as both the drivers helped the Italian team finish third in the 2021 constructors’ championship.

